Code Climate, a platform that powers software engineering project management with data, has raised $50 million in a series C round of funding.

Founded in 2011, Code Climate touts itself as an “engineering intelligence platform,” one that allows companies such as JLL, Pizza Hut, and Instacart to ship better quality code faster through plugging into DevOps and project management tools such as GitHub and Jira to generate data-driven insights. This includes aligning business priorities with engineering activities and ensuring that resources are channeled toward the areas that need it most, while also making it easier to identify what works and replicating that in other teams and projects across a company.

Using Code Climate’s Velocity, companies can keep feature delivery on schedule by identifying any bottlenecks in advance; track engineering progress as it relates to key performance indicators (KIPs) and objectives and key results (OKRs); tap into industry-wide benchmarks to help establish realistic goals; and keep on top of expenditure while allocating resources by priorities.

Elsewhere, companies use Code Climate’s Quality to garner automated code reviews on their pull requests, including a “10-point technical debt assessment” that serves real-time feedback.

Transparency

Code Climate’s raise comes amid a flurry of activity across the space, with LinearB recently locking down $16 million in funding to bring contextual metrics to software development project management, shortly after Jellyfish secured $31.5 million for a similar proposition.

Ultimately, it’s all about bringing transparency to the software engineering mix, ensuring the managers and decision-makers are operating on data rather than perceptions or gut instinct — this is a trend that is permeating just about every industry, from sales to city planning.

Prior to now, Code Climate had raised around $15 million, and its latest $50 million cash injection included investments by PSG, Union Square Ventures, Foundry Group, Lerer Hippeau Ventures, and NextView Ventures.