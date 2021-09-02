Open standards will have a huge impact on driving innovation in banking. Learn the status in the U.S. – and the bold new opportunities open standards are set to usher in.

Adds biologics development capabilities, expertise and scale from discovery through GMP manufacturing

ALBANY, N.Y.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–September 2, 2021–

Curia, formerly AMRI, a leading contract research, development and manufacturing organization, today announced it has completed the transaction to acquire LakePharma Inc., a privately held biologics drug discovery, clinical research, development and manufacturing organization with operations in California, Massachusetts and Texas. With the addition of LakePharma, Curia offers deep expertise in both large and small molecules from drug discovery through drug substance manufacturing, sterile injectable formulation and fill-finish production.

“The completion of LakePharma transforms our biologics offering, enabling us to provide end-to-end capabilities to customers, based on deep scientific expertise and an integrated technology platform,” said Curia Chairman and CEO John Ratliff. “Together with Integrity Bio, now part of Curia, this transaction represents a major milestone in our growth journey and means we can deliver seamless solutions and expanded capacity for biologics customers. I’m delighted to welcome our new colleagues from LakePharma to the global Curia community and to work with them to advance our customers from curiosity to cure.”

LakePharma will operate as part of Curia’s Research and Development division, led by Christopher Conway, president, R&D. Hua Tu, Ph.D., LakePharma’s founder and CEO, also will serve on Curia’s executive team as chief technology officer. LakePharma and its “The Biologics Company” brand will migrate to the Curia brand in the future. It will continue to use its name for an interim period, adding “Now part of Curia” to its logo.

About Curia

Curia, formerly AMRI, is a leading contract research, development and manufacturing organization providing products and services from R&D through commercial manufacturing to pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical customers. Curia’s more than 3,700 employees at 29 locations across the U.S., Europe and Asia help its customers advance from curiosity to cure. Learn more at CuriaGlobal.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210902005061/en/

Corporate:

Sue Zaranek

Curia

+1 518 512 2111

corporatecommunications@CuriaGlobal.com

Media Communications:

Debra Harrsch

Brandwidth Solutions LLC

+1 215 997 8575

dharrsch@bwsmarketing.com