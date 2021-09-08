With the explosion of data, every application is now a data application. Learn why this has hundreds of software teams building their applications in the cloud across multiple use cases and industries.

The Transform Technology Summits start October 13th with Low-Code/No Code: Enabling Enterprise Agility. Register now!

You’ve launched your new website, and understandably are pretty stoked. You’ve made sure the images are good quality, and the content is exciting and relevant. But you’ve been checking Google Analytics and it seems that you’re not getting the number of hits or sales you were expecting. What’s wrong? The number one reason for this type of poor traffic is insufficient Search Engine Optimization (SEO). Luckily, it can be an easy fix.

Wikipedia defines SEO as “the process of improving the quality and quantity of website traffic to a website … from search engines.” You know from your own experience how important it is to show up on the first page of results. In fact, the first five organic results account for 67.6 percent of all the clicks.

Here are a few more stats to consider: Amazon has almost 3,000 books on SEO. 13 million blog posts have been published with “SEO” in the title. And Twitter averages almost 250,000 monthly tweets about SEO. You might say it’s a pretty big deal.

With web traffic increasing and becoming more congested, it is more important than ever that your site rises above the rest. Having your website look good and function well is just the start. Through this WriterZen Easy Content Creator for SEO, you will learn how to optimize your site to help you stay ahead of the competition. With modules such as the Keyword Explorer, which will help you form a well-thought SEO funnel campaign, and Top Discovery, which helps you quickly research subtopics being written by your competitors, you will save hours of research and labor while your website climbs in the rankings. Add in the Content Creator Tool which features advanced NLP analysis on your top competitors’ websites, and the Plagiarism Checker to ensure the integrity of your site’s originality, and you will have a comprehensive and rich B2B SaaS tool that benefits freelancers, web designers, writers, and others.

With a near-perfect rating on sites such as G2, Trustpilot, and Capterra, a lifetime subscription to WriterZen can be yours for only $68.99, the best pricing on the web. Remember, the better your SEO, the more likely it is that people will find and visit your website.

VentureBeat Deals is a partnership between VentureBeat and StackCommerce. This post does not constitute editorial endorsement. If you have any questions about the products you see here or previous purchases, please contact StackCommerce support here. Prices subject to change.