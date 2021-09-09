With the explosion of data, every application is now a data application. Learn why this has hundreds of software teams building their applications in the cloud across multiple use cases and industries.

Medibio unveiled an app called Luca, which is a biometric assessment tool that lets users measure their stress levels.

It does so by combining different measurements from your smartphone or wearable devices. The measurements include sleep, activity, and heart rate. It then asks you to describe how you were feeling at different times in the day through an easy journaling process. And then it correlates your mental wellness with the objective measurements to figure out when you’re having stressful times.

During the pandemic, this kind of tool is pretty timely, as lots of people are having mental health challenges. Medibio’s aim is to help people get an objective picture of the patterns of stress in their lives and then be in a position to do something about it.

The app will launch on October 1. It will be available fore a 14-day free trial, and then it will cost $8 a month or $46 a year. The company said that it will help people approach their mental wellness with objective measurements and science-based stress assessments.

It can run on any iPhone with iOS 13.0 or later, plus an Apple Watch Series 3 and above with WatchOS 5.1.2 or later. It also is compatible with a Garmin smartwatch with Android 8.0 and up.

Beyond just measuring stress variables across sleep, activity, and heart rate, Luca will also help people learn ways to channel negative stress (distress) to positive stress (eustress), said Claude Solitario, managing director of Medibio, in an interview with VentureBeat.

How Luca works

Image Credit: Medibio

Luca provides wearable device users (Apple and Garmin to start) with daily biometric feedback to track and monitor levels of stress in the body. It presents an overall stress score, plus a navigable timeline of three stress variables based on sleep, cardiac, and physical activity.

It monitors sleep using data collected by your wearable device and calculates a score once a day. Registering a low sleep score indicates you are not getting quality sleep and should try adjusting your schedule or routine.

It also looks at cardiac stress. A higher cardiac score indicates you are achieving a healthy heart rate and using energy above sedentary levels on a more frequent basis. Increased cardiac scores are associated with a healthy lifestyle including an appropriate heart rate during physical activity and increased energy use.

It also looks at activity stress. A higher activity score indicates you are achieving an increased intensity and duration of daily and weekly activity. Increased cardiac scores are associated with a healthy lifestyle including on a daily, weekly and ongoing basis.

Luca measures the general amount of stress that you might have in a day. It doesn’t do this in real-time based on a given minute. It collects biometrics over a 24-hour period and then combines that with other tools to figure out how your day is going. It also asks users to retake an assessment test every couple of weeks so that you can track your progress. These types of tests can uncover stress details such as occupational burnout.

Medibio has also created a proprietary Perceived Stress Assessment and the Odyssey, an always-on virtual support system developed by Medibio’s own neuroscience team to help identify and confront individual stressors, the app provides an understanding of how stressors can lead to stress escalation, plus perspectives on how personal habits and choices can work to mitigate or avoid severe levels of harmful stress.

“The initial assessment is very short and straightforward, that a person can answer within minutes,” said Jennifer Solitario, head of non-regulated products at Medibio, in an interview.

Image Credit: Medibio

Archie Defillo, chief medical officer, said in an interview with VentureBeat that your sleep, heart rate, and physical activity have a strong correlation to stress levels. But that information alone isn’t enough to decipher stress. You also have to take an assessment that asks you a series of questions related to how you perceive your own stress. And it walks you through a personality test where it measures your emotional intelligence and the things that cause you stress. How you react to stress positively or negatively depends on your personality, Defillo said.

“Some people react positively to stress,” he noted. “It really depends on what type of personality you have. Athletes thrive on stress. But if you have a certain personality, then even an athlete may say enough is enough.”

When you’re sedentary, you may also be more prone to having negative reactions to stress.

“The concept behind Luca is that by looking at how stress is a factor in the biometrics in your daily life, you will have a better understanding of what triggers your stress reaction,” Defillo said.

Origins

Image Credit: Medibio

Solitario said that the genesis of the research came from psychiatrists in Western Australia, where they were trying to diagnose people with mental illnesses such as depression. They hypothesized that in most people without symptoms have a body and mind that are in equilibrium, he said. But those with an illness have something that’s not in equilibrium, whether that was heart rate or something else that could be objectively measured.

The best time to measure heart rate was at night, and that’s what the latest smartwatches can do.

“We incorporated this research into the work that Medibio is doing,” he said.

For the past 18 months, Medibio has accelerated the development of its mental health platform. A team of scientists and software developers came together to create a technology based on machine learning and deep learning techniques. The company has algorithms that it can now use to help identify mental illness and its effects on the body.

“What you’re seeing is a combination of many years of research,” he said. “We have a really interesting set of biometrics and psychometric analysis that will give us a score a stress score. It will help someone identify the way stressors affecting them.”

Medibio did its own study of 64 people in Australia where it analyzed physical activity as indicators of your response to stress. In looking at people, Medibio found that it had to keep in mind that people won’t spend a lot of time typing data into an app. The quizzes that it offers are something that you can do in a short period of time using a wearable or your smartphone.

“I strongly believe that it is all about becoming knowledgeable of and taking control of your own health,” Defillo said. “I believe that the more information we give to people about their health, the better the journey. Then you can get to a personalized solution.”

Over time, Medibio would like to get more advanced measurements as well as figure out from your calendar if there are certain kinds of meetings that stress you out.

“We see this as a journey,” Claude Solitario said.