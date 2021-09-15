Open source is an engine for innovation, offering reliability, scalability and security for IT leaders intent on future-proofing their infrastructure. Learn how.

Funding to reinforce company leadership position in electrification, decarbonization innovations

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–September 16, 2021–

Bidgely today announced the closing of a $26M round of strategic financing to bolster its utility electrification and decarbonization innovations deployed around the world. Led by Moore Strategic Ventures (MSV), the round is joined by Accurant International, an investment venture of Bahman Hoveida, co-founder and ex-CEO of Open Systems International. The oversubscribed round also included existing investors, such as Future Energy Ventures, Georgian and Constellation Technology Ventures.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210915006177/en/

Bidgely has closed a $26M round of strategic financing to bolster its utility electrification and decarbonization innovations deployed around the world. (Graphic: Business Wire)

“The investment in Bidgely supports MSV’s strong track record of advancing the energy transition,” said James McIntyre, senior managing director and COO of Moore Strategic Ventures. “Bidgely and its suite of solutions are uniquely positioned to empower utility customers while increasing their focus on the climate and reducing environmental and economic waste.”

Bidgely, a pioneer of disaggregation, holds 17 patents for its technology, including EV disaggregation techniques. Bidgely partners with nearly 40 global utilities and energy retailers to glean valuable customer energy insights using data from smart meters already installed in the home. As the only SaaS company in the energy market that purely uses smart meter (AMI) data to provide visibility into which homes have EVs and when they are charging, Bidgely is actively aiding the adoption of EVs with time-of-use (TOU) rates and load shifting strategies. This requires no dependency on Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) or opt-in methods of data collection for EV ownership.

“The integration of distributed energy resources, or DERs, will continue to be critical in the next decade for effective distribution grid management as decarbonization efforts intensify worldwide,” said Hoveida. “In absence of direct DER metering, Bidgely’s energy disaggregation technology can accurately identify DERs, such as EVs, rooftop solar and batteries, behind the utility meter to provide critical data with the highest accuracy to Advanced Distribution Management Systems. Accurate renewables and load data, including accurate forecasts, are essential for effective and predictable operation of the distribution grid.”

Bidgely CEO Abhay Gupta commented, “Adding new strategic and experienced investors to our roster renews our mission to be the clean energy accelerator for utilities. Our recent recognitions are underscored by this new capital, such as being an Inc. 5000 award recipient; our industry leadership in the HEM market and Smart Meter Analytics space, as recognized by Guidehouse Insights; and our CX space leadership, recognized by IDC. This collectively illustrates our strong position to bring forward electrification and decarbonization progress at scale.”

Bidgely will be using the new funding to continue innovating around decarbonization and beneficial electrification solutions for both utilities and their customers. This includes next-generation digital customer engagement and home energy reports (HERs) as well as grid load management and load research advancements. The company will also continue integration strategies with partners like Salesforce, Itron and more.

Bidgely raised its last $27M Series C round in 2018. The company has now raised a total of $77 million in funding.

About Bidgely

Bidgely is an AI-powered SaaS Company accelerating a clean energy future by enabling energy companies and consumers to make data-driven energy-related decisions. Powered by our unique patented technology, Bidgely’s UtilityAI™ Platform transforms multiple dimensions of customer data – such as energy consumption, demographic, and interactions – into deeply accurate and actionable consumer energy insights. We leverage these insights to empower each customer with personalized recommendations, tailored to their individual personality and lifestyle, usage attributes, behavioral patterns, purchase propensity, and beyond. From a Distributed Energy Resources (DER) and Grid Edge perspective, whether it is smart thermostats to EV chargers, solar PVs to TOU rate designs and tariffs; UtilityAI™ energy analytics provides deep visibility into generation, consumption for better peak load shaping and grid planning, and delivers targeted recommendations for new value-added products and services. With roots in Silicon Valley, Bidgely has over 17 energy patents, $75M+ in funding, retains 30+ data scientists, and brings a passion for AI to utilities serving residential and commercial customers around the world. For more information, please visit www.bidgely.com or the Bidgely blog at bidgely.com/blog.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210915006177/en/

Christine Bennett

Bidgely

press@bidgely.com