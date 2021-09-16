Open source is an engine for innovation, offering reliability, scalability and security for IT leaders intent on future-proofing their infrastructure. Learn how.

In 2021, T-Mobile suffered a data breach that led a hacker to access the personal details of over 50 million people. In 2017, Equifax Inc. announced that cybercriminals had accessed approximately 148 million U.S. Equifax consumers’ personal data. In 2013 Yahoo estimated that account information of approximately 3 billion of its customers had been accessed by a hacking group. These are but mere examples of the thousands of cyberattacks that happen globally every day. We would like to think that these companies had taken the proper precautions to ensure the safety of their clients’ data, but obviously, hackers are very clever. There are ways, however, to secure information systems to reduce the risks and increase awareness of potential breaches.

With increasing numbers of employees working at home due to the pandemic, cyberattacks have grown exponentially over the past year, to the tune of 300 percent. IBM reports that in 2020 the average business cost of a cyberattack is $3.86 million and it takes over 200 days to detect the breach. Trend Micro reports that 80% of global organizations anticipate customer data breaches in the next year. As a response, there will be nearly 3.5 million open cybersecurity jobs around the world waiting to be filled this year, with over 500,000 open positions in the United States alone.

