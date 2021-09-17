Open source is an engine for innovation, offering reliability, scalability and security for IT leaders intent on future-proofing their infrastructure. Learn how.

The Dolby Imaging Advanced Development team focuses on creating new technologies to improve the visual media experience. The prime driver behind High Dynamic Range video technologies in the market, this team invented the Dolby Vision and its successful adoption into consumer electronics as well as the content creation industry.

As a Software Engineer in the CEG Imaging Device Product Engineering Group, you will develop software that enables the next generation of video technologies created by Dolby. You will be part of a team that partners with the Research group to develop proof of concept platforms, SDKs, plug-ins for external products, etc. You will drive a wide range of activities such as graphics software development, mapping complex processing power intensive image processing algorithms to Mobile/Gaming/ PC/STB devices, interacting with customers, etc.

Join the leader in entertainment innovation and help us design the future. At Dolby, science meets art, and high tech means more than computer code. As a member of the Dolby team, you’ll see and hear the results of your work everywhere, from movie theaters to smartphones.

The Zwift InfoSec Team is looking for a Senior Cloud Security Engineer to help build and grow security operations for their cloud-based services platform. You will lead security due-diligence efforts, plan security integrations, and collaborate with cloud and engineering teams to build resilient security-focused architecture. You will partner with key project stakeholders to review technology proposals, identify key security impacts, implement actionable plans to achieve remediation of security threats, and dive deep into tactical security aspects of a cloud-based containerized service built from the ground up. Senior Cloud Security Engineers oversee and influence cross-functional teams with a keen focus on security due diligence and integration.

Successful Senior Cloud Security Engineers at Zwift are self-starters, able to work autonomously in ambiguous environments, and collaborative natural problem solvers with experience automating and integrating disparate technologies. You should have strong problem-solving skills, excellent communication skills, a deep technical understanding of modern cloud and containerized security threats, the ability to influence people from customers to managers through technical solutions, and the desire to be an integral contributor to securing Zwift’s systems and services technology platforms.

Oracle is looking for an UI developer, someone with UI in their bones, with strong industry experience in building web applications, fluent in understanding the intricacies of building cutting edge UIs based on code which is well-designed and structured, as well as maintainable, performant, and scalable. If you are great at problem-solving and have natural deductive reasoning skills, you will find plenty of opportunities to apply them to high-value features in this role. This is a front end software design and development position that will help shape the future direction of the Oracle product(s) with respect to monitoring and diagnostics of complex distributed heterogeneous applications, including Big Data. This is a new development, providing an opportunity to shape and influence the product, UI’s code base, and UX.

As a senior member of the APM development team, you will be surrounded by “willing to help” individuals representing some of the brightest and most innovative minds in the industry. You will be a part of an organization that prides itself on providing training, empowerment, and career progression.