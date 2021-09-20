Open source is an engine for innovation, offering reliability, scalability and security for IT leaders intent on future-proofing their infrastructure. Learn how.

The “employee bounce rate” which rose to 19% in August, up 1.5% from July. The employee bounce rate represents the percentage of employees that worked in the office once and didn’t return that month, according to research from Robin.

With the continued surge in Covid-19 cases due to the Delta variant, many companies’ plans for a return to the workplace have been delayed. Robin’s data team believes the rising bounce rate in August is indicative of companies becoming more flexible as time goes on and a continued decline in employee willingness to come in for most of the week. This line of thinking is supported by the data showing very few countries saw the number of employees per company rise from July to August. In fact, the overall percentage of people coming in 3-4 times a week dropped from 16% in April to under 10% in August, with returns varying greatly by city.

Australia and New Zealand, countries at the forefront of the global return to office, saw a 10% drop in office capacity as well as a decline in desk bookings and the number of employees returning to workplaces in August.

To determine how the ongoing pandemic impacts a return to the office (RTO) Robin’s team of data scientists tracked and analyzed millions of real-life desk, conference room, and office asset reservations from its global customer base, identifying significant trends in the worldwide RTO.

Read the full report by Robin.