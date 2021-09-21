Open source is an engine for innovation, offering reliability, scalability and security for IT leaders intent on future-proofing their infrastructure. Learn how.

Daversa Partners has announced the appointment of Lindsay Angelillo to Managing Director.

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–September 21, 2021–

Daversa Partners, Technology’s premier executive search firm that builds the leadership teams for growth and venture-backed companies has announced today that Lindsay Angelillo has been appointed to the firm’s Managing Directorship, bringing her expertise in the engineering and product functions to the leadership team.

Daversa Partners has announced the appointment of Lindsay Angelillo to Managing Director. (Photo: Business Wire)

Angelillo joined Daversa Partners in 2014 and has quickly become the lead Headhunter for the firm’s technology and product practice, leading the top VP of Engineering, VP Product, Chief Product Officer & Chief Technology Officer searches. She attacks her work with urgency, hustle, and enthusiasm delivering unparalleled results to her clients – while persistently keeping their best interests at the forefront of every search. Angelillo continues to deliver unmatched talent with speed as she builds the executive technology leadership teams for some of today’s most transformative consumer and SaaS firms including Airtable, Bowery Farming, Root, Dapper Labs, Galileo, Slice, Orum, Zuora, Oscar Health, Cadence, Check, Exos, Glassdoor, Workfusion, RapidSOS, and Relay Payments.

In addition to her unparalleled search work, Angelillo has been a fierce champion for underrepresented groups, and has dedicated much of her career to placing women, members of the LGBTQ community, and other underrepresented groups into leadership roles. She has been honored by Crain’s New York Business as #2 on their list of Notable LGBTQ Leaders and Executives and has authored a thought leadership piece on the underrepresentation of women in engineering, featuring two of the industry’s top female CTOs, Yvette Pasqua and Christina Wick.

Angelillo commented, “Joining Daversa at such a young age truly helped shape who I am professionally and personally in ways I never thought possible. I’ve worked incredibly hard to not only build an exceptionally strong network in engineering and product, but to also deliver a reputable world class executive search experience to my clients. I have witnessed that being a Founder and CEO is one of the most difficult jobs, and there is nothing more rewarding than matching the right person with the right team.

It also became apparent to me from the beginning of my career that I not only wanted to be a great headhunter, but I wanted to be an advocate and champion for underrepresented groups in this industry. Daversa Partners has helped me accomplish exactly that, and they have supported and trusted me along the way. To Paul, Laura and the entire leadership team, thank you for instilling in me a sense of community where hard work, tenacity, and most importantly, standing for what you believe in, is always encouraged and celebrated.”

“Lindsay is one of those very special leaders in our firm that compels people to take risks, defy adversity and ‘move the goal line every day’. She is also becoming that voice in the Engineering & Product community of start-ups. She has become an incredible voice for the LGBTQ tech community and has inspired an outpouring of support and admiration within our company. She is a humble, selfless, fierce leader within our firm who always prioritizes the development of others while delivering unparalleled talent. She is a force to be reckoned with in this industry,” commented Daversa Partners’ CEO, Paul Daversa.

About Daversa Partners

Daversa Partners is Technology’s premier executive search firm that builds the leadership teams for growth and venture-backed companies. Our global footprint spans 2 continents and 8 offices, giving our high-performance teams visibility into the entirety of the market. We are dedicated to developing meaningful relationships with entrepreneurs, executives, and investors across Consumer and Enterprise businesses.

We believe that the most successful companies achieve major breakthroughs by acquiring extraordinary talent. These people are hard to find and even harder to recruit, they are Material Impact Executives; we only recruit these people. This is what sets us apart…and this is what makes Daversa the search partner of choice.

For more information on Daversa Partners please visit www.daversapartners.com

Nicole Daversa

Nicole@daversapartners.com