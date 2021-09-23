The Transform Technology Summits start October 13th with Low-Code/No Code: Enabling Enterprise Agility. Register now!

Last year, as the world languished inside their homes during the COVID pandemic, people stared at their bathrooms, backyards, and kitchens, and seemingly all came to the same conclusion: This place desperately needs an upgrade.

Over a three-month period, Porch.com tracked more than 330 million U.S. Google searches for home improvement, a spike of more than 50 percent over 2019. And the next step became clear when the phones for home service professionals of every kind — gardeners, contractors, landscapers, HVAC experts, plumbers, electricians, carpet cleaners, and more — all started ringing off the hook.

Many of those businesses started expanding to take on the increased call for their services, leaving many of those owners handling a lot more logistics than they likely bargained for.

Housecall Pro was launched specifically to help small home service businesses grow organically while never letting anything fall through the cracks. Their all-in-one platform was built with all the administrative, clerical, organizational, and marketing needs of a small business in mind, streamlining operations so one person really can stay on top of an entire team and all their jobs, even if they’re mostly out in the field working themselves.

Even if a business has never really been online before, Housecall Pro helps these working professionals put their best foot forward with a simple, yet efficient customer-engaging interface.

With Housecall Pro, customers get a clean, simple, attractive way to automatically book appointments 24/7/365, receive text updates when workers are on their way or finishing up a job, and pay instantly with credit card or bank payments. The service will ask them to submit a quick review of the company and also keep them in the loop with automatic follow-up for needed maintenance or other work so they remain in contact with the business.

As for business owners, Housecall Pro eliminates the need for multiple apps by handling everything in one place and saving loads of time. From scheduling jobs and crews to centralizing job-specific details, the service can be your business hub for everything a manager and their workers need to get a job done. Housecall Pro keeps track of where every member of a team is located through GPS mapping, allows for easy communication across the entire team, and helps jobs get completed and paid electronically without the need for invoices and other physical paperwork.

Meanwhile, employees can check their individual schedules, get directions, receive the latest information about their assignments, and stay in touch with managers, clients, and everyone else needed to keep a day running smoothly from job to job.

Over 20,000 small businesses have adopted the Housecall Pro methods, with many saying it’s unquestionably changed their business for the better.

Housecall Pro even supports a customized package of services tailored to nearly a dozen specific industries, with platforms built for companies centered around plumbing, electrical, pest control, appliance repair, handiwork, house cleaning, and others. Right now, business owners can get a clear view of what Housecall Pro can do for their business by signing up for a no-commitment demo and trying it out for themselves.

