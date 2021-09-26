The Transform Technology Summits start October 13th with Low-Code/No Code: Enabling Enterprise Agility. Register now!

Annually, an estimated $700 billion in digital transformation spending falls short of delivering on the desired results. The solution: a holistic approach that combines a practical understanding of how to apply organizational change management, some degree of experience operationalizing digital transformation programs, and, most importantly, the right Digital Adoption Platform (DAP). Separating a great plan from great execution is the DAP — it is the part of the process that most organizations execute well, according to a WalkMe-commissioned report by Futurum Research on the current state of digital technology adoption.



Digital transformation is a complex, daunting endeavor for even the most technology-forward companies. Prior to technology entering the picture, defining and executing operational change is hard. Transformation requires vision, roadmaps, complex change management, process development, best practices, training, trial and error, and enormous amounts of time and energy.

The average enterprise organization has over 200 applications in its technology stack. Complicating matters is the two-year application turnover rate applied to about 60% of the stack. While 42% of organizations rate the lack of technical knowledge and skills as their number one barrier to successful digital transformation, as many as 54% of companies have reported employee resistance to digital adoption. The sheer scale of adoption can become an insurmountable operational challenge.

The report finds that, from overwhelmed employees to poorly executed digital adoption programs, turning to the right piece of technology — DAP — can enable organizations to make data-backed decisions that drive desired user behaviors to maximize the impact of their digital transformation at scale, with minimal friction, and accelerate the return on their software investment.

Read the full report by WalkMe and Futurum.