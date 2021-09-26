The Transform Technology Summits start October 13th with Low-Code/No Code: Enabling Enterprise Agility. Register now!

As ecommerce increased during the pandemic, so did fraud. According to a new survey by Riskified, in the U.S., more than three quarters (82%) of retailers said that they have seen an increase in fraud attempts since the pandemic began; promo abuse had the biggest impact (46%) on revenues, followed by account takeovers (43%).

A confidence gap between retailers and consumers globally was also unearthed; more than half (55%) of all retailers said they were confident in their ability to prevent ecommerce-related fraud, even though only 34% of consumers trust in retailers’ ability to do so. On top of that, 40% of consumers place more blame on the retailer where their account was compromised than on the fraudster.

This information is critical for retailers to understand, as 66% of U.S. consumers said they wouldn’t buy online again from a shop where their account was compromised.

The impact of fraud on retailers’ bottom lines is severe, with 26% of global retailers saying that fraud is significantly damaging their profitability. Worse still, over one-third (34%) of global retailers said they had lost between 5% and 10% of their ecommerce revenue to fraud in 2020.

Merchants who opt to leverage fraud-prevention solutions, such as those offered by Riskified, will see increased trust and confidence with their customers, the report says.

Read the full report by Riskified.