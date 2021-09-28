This time of year is full of changes. The weather is cooling down, the nights are longer — there’s just something in the air. Interestingly, we find that this is also a very popular time of year in terms of people changing jobs, and likewise companies looking for new talent. Which is what brings us here, to this article. We’ve seen a serious increase in the number of roles being posted to our job board in recent weeks. So if you are on the lookout for a new opportunity, then get yourself over there ASAP.

Here are a few jobs that are currently open on the site.

The Sr. Data Integration Architect will play an important role in the success of data integration within the client’s Service Now Message Gateway (ASMG) platform.

This role can be located anywhere in the United States however preferred locations are Atlanta, GA; Houston, TX; and Dallas, Texas. The ideal candidate is a hands-on technologist with experience in recognizing technology needs, designing, developing and launching integration solutions. This position focuses on technologies and processes primarily within client’s ServiceNow platform and data integration with client’s ServiceNow Message Gateway in order to ensure data is shared effectively and efficiently across our business systems.

The successful candidate must be able to effectively communicate with multiple client teams including business owners and end user teams (primarily in ServiceNow) in order to troubleshoot issues and define new requirements and design needs with ASMG. They will need to view and understand code, decipher it, modify it, and work with other COE teams for interactions testing etcetera on a daily basis. They will also be responsible for ServiceNow platform architectural configuration and design level details that align to implementation best practices. They will perform systems analysis, contribute to system design, and develop application functionality both individually and as part of a team.

Checkout.com is actively looking for an enthusiastic Senior Engineer to join its IT Operations team. Responsible for providing and maintaining end-user IT services to the company, you will find yourself working in a truly fast-paced environment and involved with a myriad of market-leading technologies. Working with a global team, you will contribute to the support, continued success, and improvement of their SaaS and cloud-based environment. You will be seen locally as the expert in the technologies offered, with the ability to deliver creative solutions that help streamline team processes and ultimately allow users to get the most out of their tech.

Based in newly acquired offices in New York, you will also be helping maintain the technology in the building and providing support to the users in the region. You will be the ‘face of IT Ops’, holding IT induction sessions and ensuring users have everything they need. The ideal candidate is self-motivated and directed with a positive hands-on and can-do-attitude, willing to work in an uncompromising, high pace, low-politics environment.

The successful candidate will be a point of escalation for more complex hardware and software issues. They will support and administer a wide range of market-leading SaaS apps, such as Jamf, Atlassian, Google Workspace, and Okta, while also partnering with the People Experience team, to maintain the office technology including Zoom Rooms, WiFi, and digital signage.

Bloomberg News is the predominant force in the business of serious financial market news. Their clients are financial market professionals and the decision-makers of corporations and government. They quickly deliver market-moving news through the Bloomberg terminal on mobile, web, and by downstream syndication. Their latest generation of news automation showcases the awesome potential of real-time market data to react instantly to market events and break the news.

Do you want to be part of a growing team as we take on the challenge of uncovering signals hidden in large sets of real-time data and getting the news out to clients before the competition? If so, keep reading.

In this role, you’ll join and contribute to a crucial area of Bloomberg News. The automations you build will generate real-time stories on the Bloomberg production news wires accessible to all of the Bloomberg clients. You will work with an excellent team of experienced journalists who are highly regarded within the financial market and technologists who are at the top of their game. Not only will you use the best technologies and the most updated automation platform, but you will help determine the future vision of the News product and develop new capabilities of the automation platform itself. You will gain exposure to the full spectrum of our financial, economic, and environmental data, and help craft standards for a new way of breaking news.