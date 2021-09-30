SHENZHEN, China–(BUSINESS WIRE)–September 30, 2021–

SMOORE, a global leader in offering vaping technology solutions, today announced that its flagship atomization tech brand, FEELM, hosts 2021 UK Media Day at Silverstone Circuit. At the Media Day, Chief Scientist of SMOORE, Dr. Shi Zhiqiang, has reinforced FEELM’s commitment to innovations in atomization technology and affirmed that atomization coil is the key to the vape product performance and vaping experience.

As the flagship tech brand belonging to SMOORE, FEELM specializes in the development and manufacturing of high-quality closed pod vapes driven by its innovative FEELM coil.

FEELM coil technology features instant and high efficiency of atomization, smooth and pure taste until the last puff, smooth and delicate vapor, authentic flavor, and high nicotine delivery efficiency.

In 2019, FEELM launched the “FEELM Inside” global technology authentication trademark, as a symbol of excellent vaping experience for users. Today, the “FEELM inside” symbol is on the closed system pods of market-leading vaping brands around the world, such as RELX, NJOY, HAKA, HEXA, and VAPO.

“With the global launch of FEELM in 2016, FEELM has a significant impact on the research and manufacturing of closed vaping products, changing the global vaping industry landscape. The ‘FEELM inside’ symbol today is widely recognized by our partners and consumers as a certification of our commitment to quality, authenticity and high-quality vaping experience,” said Dr. Zhiqiang Shi, Chief Scientist of SMOORE. “Our Group has also made satisfying inroads in the research and development of medical and healthcare vaping products, with more than 1,000 scientists and experts from different backgrounds.”

Moreover, FEELM has adopted the industry’s first fully automated closed pod production line in 2019, realizing zero-staff inspection of product quality. To date, the productivity of a single line has reached a record high of 7,200 standard vaporizers per hour, and the annual production capacity of FEELM has surpassed three billion pieces.

Committed to SMOORE’s mission of “atomization making life better,” FEELM has launched the world’s first taste evaluation model in December 2020. It covers four dimensions and 51 indexes, establishing a scientific system to evaluate vaping tastes. Moving forward, FEELM will also develop a Global Vape Flavor Map, by virtue of its global consumer base and extensive research on consumer behaviors.

As the world’s largest vaping device manufacturer in terms of revenue, SMOORE has accounted for 18.9% of the total global market share in 2020, according to Frost & Sullivan.

About FEELM:

FEELM is a flagship atomization technology brand belonging to SMOORE. Focusing on the research of cutting-edge atomization technology, FEELM also specializes in the development and manufacturing of high-quality atomization devices driven by FEELM coil. The “FEELM inside” symbol is on the closed system pods of a number of global leading tobacco companies and vaping companies around the world.

About SMOORE:

SMOORE is a global leader in offering vaping technology solutions, including manufacturing vaping devices, and vaping components, with advanced R&D technology, strong manufacturing capacity, wide-spectrum product portfolio and diverse customer base. The Company is the world’s largest vaping device manufacturer in terms of revenue, accounting for 18.9% of the total global market share.

