GitHub has formally launched Enterprise Managed Users (EMUs), a new type of user account for GitHub Enterprise Cloud (GHEC) customers that can be provisioned and managed centrally via the company’s identity provider (IdP).

This represents part of GitHub’s broader efforts to transition software development away from local environments and into the cloud, the most obvious other example being its browser-based Codespaces platform which it recently launched for enterprises.

GitHub’s EMUs, which were first announced in private beta last year, give admins granular control over GitHub accounts across the company by tying GitHub Enterprise Cloud to their IdP of choice, such as Google, Microsoft, or Okta.

This means that admins can create (or suspend) user accounts for their employees via a linked IdP, and manage user profile data (e.g. username, display name, or email address) and GitHub teams membership.

GitHub EMUs are particularly notable from a security perspective, as repositories associated with EMU accounts are automatically blocked from making private code publicly visible, which goes some way toward averting human error.

And because accounts support single sign-on (SSO) and are synchronized with a company’s corporate ID, this means that it’s always clear who is collaborating with who — this is perhaps more important in the current global landscape, given that million of employees are working remotely and may never have actually met their collaborators face-to-face.