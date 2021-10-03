The Transform Technology Summits start October 13th with Low-Code/No Code: Enabling Enterprise Agility. Register now!

Forty-five percent of executives admit that initiatives to secure their software supply chains are halfway complete or less, and 64% say they are not sure who they would turn to first if their supply chain was attacked.

DevOps platform maker CloudBees surveyed 500 C-suite executives across the U.S., U.K., France, and Germany to understand how they felt about their supply chain security and compliance. The survey uncovered that while many executives said they were prepared, when asked about their specific response plans, the responses didn’t match up.

Overwhelmingly, 95% claim their software supply chains are secure (95%), or very secure (55%); however, when asked further about the security of their supply chain, the responses revealed they may not be as prepared as originally thought. On the surface, leaders are confident in their software supply chains, but more than two in five (45%) admit that initiatives to secure their software supply chains are halfway complete or less, and 64% say they are not sure who they would turn to first if their supply chain was attacked.

Security is now top of mind for members of the boardroom, with the past year seeing an unprecedented number of attacks, specifically on the supply chain. According to the survey results, almost all C-suite executives (95%) say they think more about securing their supply chain now than just two years ago. Despite the attention and discussion around potential supply chain attacks, 64% of those surveyed say it would take more than four days to fix the problem if they did experience an issue. And, while 93% of executives say they routinely practice dealing with a supply chain production vulnerability, 58% say that if they experienced one they have no idea what their company would do.

Ultimately, while security is top of mind for C-suite executives, many are still unsure of how to actually secure the supply chain and ensure preparedness if that day does come.

