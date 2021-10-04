Technology Will Help Institutions Access Liquidity in Digital Asset Markets 24/7

BlockFills, a fast-growing global cryptocurrency and digital asset technology company, today announced the release of Phoenix, a first-of-its-kind SaaS crypto interface designed for institutional clients to access the company’s proprietary cryptocurrency trading technology and liquidity.

Phoenix arms institutions with the technology they need to enter the digital asset and cryptocurrency space at an accelerated pace with unmatched security, functionality and reliability. Unlike retail exchanges, the new platform enables digital market participants to access BlockFills’ deep, executable liquidity 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

“Phoenix is the future of institutional digital asset investing. It gives institutions access to the most advanced technology platform available, allowing them to make secure, efficient and accurate investments with confidence 24/7,” said Nick Hammer, co-founder and CEO of BlockFills. “Our team noticed a gap in the technology available – other crypto platforms frequently crash, provide subpar customer service, execute orders at different price points, or generally have poor tech design. Based on our decades of experience in institutional trading, we knew there could and should be a better option. So, we launched Phoenix.”

With the new platform, investors have access to the following capabilities:

Desktop, Mac-native, web and mobile-friendly platform versions, so investors can trade on any device, anywhere, 24×7

Virtually limitless choices of studies, drawing tools, and a completely customizable user-interface

Volume-weighted average price (VWAP), volume profile, order flow, real-time market cap, correlation matrices, heatmaps and more

On-chart trading and advanced trading capabilities such as server-side OCO (“order-cancel-order”) commands

Real-time on-chain network data such as difficulty and hash rate, analytics, and detailed data export capabilities

Deep liquidity supported by battle-tested infrastructure

All the bespoke technical services that BlockFills is known for industry-wide

Phoenix is the latest addition to BlockFills’ growing SaaS ecosystem, which has set a new benchmark for quality of execution–both for liquidity providers and professional consumers. The company, founded in 2018, introduced its software division in the first quarter of 2021 with two breakthrough solutions, called “Vision” and “Zephyr,” allowing institutional trading businesses to enter the digital asset market efficiently and reliably.

While many traditional institutions and enterprises are preparing to build capabilities to trade and invest in crypto, the Chicago-based startup is on a mission to be the go-to digital asset firm for institutional clients looking to adopt cryptocurrency or implement digital asset management as part of its service offerings.

“Already, hedge funds, asset managers, proprietary trading groups, investors, brokers and corporations have realized the power of Phoenix, and for any institutions looking to make cryptocurrency investments or manage digital assets for the first time, Phoenix is ready to help,” added Hammer.

Phoenix is currently available to new and existing BlockFills customers.

To contact BlockFills about Phoenix or other business opportunities, please email trade@BlockFills.com, or for more information, visit www.BlockFills.com.

About BlockFills

BlockFills is a disruptive financial technology firm dedicated to the provision of end-to-end solutions for global crypto currency market participants. The company has successfully built and deployed a cutting-edge multi-asset technology platform that solves major liquidity fragmentation problems in the marketplace. The platform provides price discovery, price aggregation, electronic order matching, smart order routing and trade reconciliation solutions for institutions in the digital spot and derivatives markets. In addition, BlockFills provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions that simplify all aspects of the trade lifecycle for institutions in the sector.

Based out of Chicago and founded in 2018, BlockFills’ digital asset technology is already serving over 600 institutional clients across 50 countries.

