This new FAST will focus on FinTech, Crypto Gaming, TechBio, Marketplaces, PropTech, and “Big Tech Dropouts”

In the last 30 days, the startup community has seen massive seed funding announcements. But Founders are asking: Now what? What action can I take to raise pre-seed and seed funding?

NFX, who announced their $450 million pre-seed and seed fund on Tuesday, is making their new capital actionable. They re-initiated their FAST initiative as a means of getting pre-seed and seed Founders capital in fewer than 9 days. FAST stands for Founder-friendly, Application-driven, Software-enabled, and Transparent.

NFX is launching 6 different FAST funding initiatives at the pre-seed stage. Each FAST is focused on one of NFX’s core sectors, all of which literally changed the way we live in the COVID era. These include FinTech, Crypto Gaming, TechBio, Marketplaces, and PropTech.

There is also a special FAST division “Big Tech Dropouts” – for up and coming entrepreneurs who are planning to quit their jobs at Facebook, Amazon, Google, etc. The tagline for this FAST initiative is “We’ll give you capital to leave.”

NFX’s General Partners are Founders and operators themselves, with more than $10B in exits under their belts. Due to personal experience, they believe early Founders are best supported by seed specialists and investor-operators who have walked in their shoes. Given they have seeded 25 unicorns to date — including DoorDash, Mammoth Biosciences, Trulia, Lyft, and more — they are committed to doing what they do best: help early stage startups with fast capital and a high level of support.

“As Founders ourselves, we know how much time and effort it takes to fundraise. We want to make it easier for top Founders to quickly access capital for their earliest team and their biggest, most important ideas,” says NFX General Partner James Currier.

FAST is a continuation of NFX’s commitment to improving the fundraising process for the entire startup ecosystem. NFX also launched Signal (2017) and BriefLink (2018) as free tools for the Founder community. 100,000’s of Founders use those today to fundraise.

NFX is a leading seed-stage venture firm based in San Francisco, CA, and Herzlia, Israel. Founded by entrepreneurs who built 10 companies with more than $10 billion in exits across multiple industries and regions, NFX is transforming how true innovators are funded. With expertise in platforms and network effects, NFX partners with the world’s best founders to solve problems – at scale – with the power of technology. For more details, please visit https://fast.nfx.com/ and www.nfx.com

