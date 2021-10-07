SEATTLE & JERUSALEM–(BUSINESS WIRE)–October 7, 2021–

OurCrowd, the online global venture investing platform has been named the most active venture capital investor in Israel in a ranking published by investment industry bible PitchBook. This will mark the ninth year in a row that PitchBook has ranked OurCrowd as number one on the list.

“We are proud to be leading the hightech industry in Israel, which is now firing on all cylinders. The performance of the Startup Nation has never been better. Israel is already home to more than 70 billion-dollar unicorns – about 10 percent of the global total – with dozens of IPOs, SPACs and mergers and acquisitions,” said OurCrowd CEO Jon Medved. “Israel’s ability to create new breakthroughs in a broad range of disciplines such as medicine, agriculture, mobility and transportation, food technology, artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, drones, the cloud, cleantech, semiconductors – just to name a few – will continue to drive investment and success in Israel’s remarkable tech ecosystem. OurCrowd looks forward to bringing thousands of new accredited investors to participate in these deals and help entrepreneurs improve our world.”

In 2021 OurCrowd conducted deals across multiple sectors including Mobility, Cybersecurity, MedTech, AgTech, LogTech, Artificial Intelligence and more. Companies currently funding on the OurCrowd platform include:

IntellAct, which helps airlines and seaports improve profitability by reducing logistical bottlenecks, identifying potential delays, improving safety, and recognizing hazards;

Cymptom, which identifies and prioritizes ways companies can improve their cybersecurity posture;

Scopio Labs, whose breakthrough digital microscopy and AI platform enables major advances in blood diagnosis on a cellular level.

PitchBook reports that Israel is having a record-breaking year with VCs pouring $7.45 billion into Israeli startups in the first nine months, an increase of 49% from 2020’s full-year figure. Much of this growth has come via late-stage rounds, with over two-thirds of all capital invested going to more mature startups.

To date, OurCrowd has $1.8 billion of committed funding, and investments in more than 280 portfolio companies and 30 venture funds. Currently the platform has 135,000 individual accredited and institutional investors, family offices, and venture capital partners from over 195 countries.

About OurCrowd: OurCrowd is the online global venture investing platform that empowers institutions and individual accredited investors to invest and engage in emerging technology companies before they go public. Acclaimed by PitchBook as the most active venture investor in Israel, OurCrowd vets and selects companies across all sectors and stages, invests its own capital, and provides its global platform of over 135,000 registered members from 195 countries with unparalleled access and freedom to co-invest from as little as $10,000 in the companies and funds of their choice. Founded by CEO Jon Medved in 2013 with the vision of democratizing world-class venture capital investing, OurCrowd has grown rapidly into the world’s leading online venture investing platform and as of 2021 has deployed well over $1 billion into some 280 portfolio companies and 30 funds across five continents. To date, OurCrowd’s startups have recorded 50 exits including several stock market listings: Beyond Meat, Lemonade, Innoviz, Hub Security; and numerous high-profile acquisitions: JUMP by Uber, BriefCam by Canon, Argus by Continental, Crosswise by Oracle, Replay by Intel, Corephotonics by Samsung, CyberX by Microsoft, and Kenna Security by Cisco. OurCrowd builds value for its portfolio companies throughout their lifecycles, providing mentorship, recruiting industry advisors, navigating follow-on rounds and creating growth opportunities through its network of multinational partnerships. For more information visit www.ourcrowd.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211007005503/en/

Press Contact:

Leah Stern, Partner, Global Communications

leah@ourcrowd.com, +44 747 019 6826