Enterprise video ad platform provider MadHive revealed yesterday that it has signed a $100 million deal with SADA, a global business and technology consultancy, to significantly expand its use of Google Cloud Platform.

MadHive provides a unified video ad software package that uses real-time AI, enabling brands and publishers to measure customer intent data across TV, mobile, and the web. It also integrates the process with secure blockchain technology.

SADA, a GCP partner, will assist with the integration process as MadHive doubles its $50 million GCP investment deal announced last year, MadHive said.

MadHive’s infrastructure-as-a-service enterprise software is designed to accelerate local over-the-top (OTT) reach across major broadcasters, including Fox, Hearst, Scripps, and Tegna’s Premion. Companies aiming to target more precise audiences beyond social media — such as computer security company McAfee — have fueled MadHive’s 100% year-over-year revenue growth, the company stated.

By doubling its investment in Google Cloud, MadHive plans to strengthen its ability to offer fraud detection and prevention, as well as to create an accurate forecaster to enable its users to predict the success of a campaign against specific audiences. The investment will also allow MadHive to fully comply with GDPR and CCPA privacy regulations and to provide full-stack software that removes unnecessary middlemen and their fees.