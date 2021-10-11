The Transform Technology Summits start October 13th with Low-Code/No Code: Enabling Enterprise Agility. Register now!

Cube Dev, the core developer and commercial company behind the open source analytics API platform Cube.js, has launched the hosted cloud version of its service into general availability.

Cube.js sits between the data warehouse and the application, giving developers the backend infrastructure to connect aggregated data to visualizations. It fits into the broader big data technology stack alongside data ingestion and integration tools, helping developers at major companies such as IBM, Walmart, PayPal, Intuit, and F5 create business intelligence dashboards or add visual analytics to their applications.

While Cube.js dates back to 2016 and was released under an open source license three years later, the creators launched the commercial Cube Dev entity last year to monetize the project, recently raising $15.5 million to bring its hosted cloud product to market.

Previously, developers had to provision their own computing resources and use Docker or a node package manager (npm) to install Cube.js. The company would then be responsible for monitoring its server performance and provisioning more cluster servers as they scaled. With Cube Cloud, however, developers simply need to connect their Structured Query Language (SQL) data sources and the Cube platform takes care of the rest, building an API backend to funnel the data into an application.

“To build an application that uses data from a data warehouse, a developer will typically design and maintain the logic and infrastructure they need to request data from multiple sources — a complex, and time-consuming process,” Cube Dev cofounder and CEO Artyom Keydunov noted in a press release. “Cube Cloud’s hosted infrastructure provides businesses with reduced engineering complexity, increased reliability and performance, and radically shortened time to build their data applications.”

At this time, Cube Cloud only supports AWS and Google Cloud. Azure support is expected to be added by the end of the year.