Driving comfort and relief for patients with snoring and mild obstructive sleep apnea

Signifier Medical Technologies Ltd, an innovator in the sleep-disordered breathing market, announced today that it has hit the 50,000 therapy session milestone with its innovative eXciteOSA® sleep device.

Following FDA authorization and clearance for marketing in February 2021, eXciteOSA has been quickly adopted by physicians and patients alike. The first of its kind, eXciteOSA is a daytime treatment for snoring and mild obstructive sleep apnea (OSA). Used for only 20 minutes per day for six weeks and then twice per week thereafter for maintenance, the eXciteOSA therapy is clinically proven to improve quality of sleep by significantly reducing mild OSA and snoring1,2.

“We are thrilled with what this milestone represents for the improvement of patient care,” said Akhil Tripathi, CEO, and co-founder of Signifier Medical Technologies. “Being a comfortable and effective treatment has helped patients stay adherent to their therapy and feel the difference. 50,000 sessions is only the beginning, and we look forward to supporting the millions of people who suffer from mild OSA and snoring.”

Unlike devices used while patients are asleep, eXciteOSA is the first marketed device designed to be used while awake. It works by applying neuromuscular electrical stimulation (NMES) on the genioglossus muscle – the major muscle that forms the tongue mass. NMES creates contractions of the tongue muscle, enhancing function and endurance so that after 6 weeks of therapy, the tongue stays in an ideal position for optimal airflow.

“eXciteOSA has been a life-saver for me and my family. The device has significantly reduced my snoring after just 2 weeks of use,” said Jessie Cadet-Legros, an eXciteOSA patient. “It was easy to find 20 minutes during the day to use it and the results have paid off. My husband now sleeps better without my snoring, and so do I.”

OSA affects one in three adults – as many as 54 million Americans. Left untreated, obstructive sleep apnea can lead to serious complications such as hypertension, heart attack, cancer, and cognitive disorders. To learn more about eXciteOSA, please visit www.eXciteosa.com

About Signifier Medical Technologies

Signifier Medical Technologies is a medical technology company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative and non-invasive solutions for patients with sleep-disordered breathing conditions and snoring.

Signifier’s proprietary therapy, eXciteOSA®, is the first and only daytime genioglossal (tongue) muscle-neurostimulation technology authorized in the US for mild obstructive sleep apnea and primary snoring and is supported by clinical data from prestigious and well-recognized universities and academic institutions, that provides a safe and effective treatment for its patients.1,2

