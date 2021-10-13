Adds Operating Executive Team CEO, Chief Revenue Operations Officer, SVP Portfolio Operations

The CapStreet Group, a Houston, Texas based private equity firm, is pleased to announce a significant expansion of its Operating Executive team, with the addition of Rick Pleczko as CEO, Cathy Francis as Chief Revenue Operations Officer, and Walker Kahle as Senior VP, Portfolio Operations.

Rick Pleczko brings over 30 years of experience as an entrepreneur and senior executive, most recently serving as the CEO of symplr, a CapStreet III, L.P. portfolio company. Under his leadership, symplr rapidly grew from a niche software provider to a leading Software-as-a-Service platform for healthcare governance, risk management and compliance. Rick leads the CapStreet Operating Executive team in its mission to accelerate the value creation process at portfolio companies. He also advises on the evaluation and diligence of new investment opportunities.

Cathy Francis has over 20 years of experience in go-to-market strategy, sales operations, performance management metrics and analytics, spanning across Fortune 500 corporations and private equity backed companies. Cathy works with portfolio companies in implementing high velocity go-to-market models, infrastructure, and management metrics.

Walker Kahle joins the Operating Executive team following his promotion to a Senior VP, Portfolio Operations. Having been a part CapStreet’s investment team since 2014, Walker brings extensive knowledge of CapStreet’s investment strategy and portfolio companies’ operations to the Operating Executive team. Walker manages the execution of accelerated value creation process across the portfolio, from onboarding to exit.

CapStreet’s Operating Executive team was formed in early 2019 with the appointment of Wayne Washburn as VP of Technology, subsequently promoted to Chief Technology Officer, and Bob San Julian as an industrial sector consultant.

“Having worked with the CapStreet team as a portfolio company CEO and board member since 2014, I’m absolutely thrilled to join as CEO of the Operating Executive Group,” said Rick Pleczko. “We have an accomplished team and a strong network of operating advisors and service providers. We are looking forward to working together to drive value creation at portfolio companies.”

“With these recent additions, we’re excited about the breadth and depth of business knowledge within CapStreet’s Operating Executive team,” said Neil Kallmeyer, Managing Partner at CapStreet. “This highly experienced team of functional experts will only enhance our repeatable and proven investment process.”

George Kelly, Managing Partner at CapStreet, added: “This continues CapStreet’s evolution and the expansion of our operationally focused investment strategy as we strive to build enduring, growing and profitable businesses.”

About The CapStreet Group

Founded in 1990, CapStreet invests in lower middle market software, tech-enabled and industrial product, service and distribution companies. With over 45 platform investments since inception, CapStreet’s investment strategy is focused on utilizing its CapValue FrameworkTM to accelerate growth and profitability, and create long term sustainable businesses. The majority of CapStreet’s investments have been with family or entrepreneur owned businesses. For more information, visit The CapStreet Group website, www.capstreet.com.

