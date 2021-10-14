The Transform Technology Summits start October 13th with Low-Code/No Code: Enabling Enterprise Agility. Register now!

Spacelift, a platform that developer operations (DevOps) teams use to manage cloud infrastructure, has raised $15 million in a series B round of funding.

While cloud infrastructure spending might be going through the roof, the growing complexities of managing such infrastructure as servers migrate from on-premises to the cloud is creating demand for tools that help developers manage the infrastructure as code — this is particularly important in an increasingly distributed workforce. Spacelift’s “plug-and-play” platform integrates with myriad infrastructure tools and technologies, such as Terraform and Pulumi, and works across cloud providers including AWS, Google Cloud Platform, and Azure.

Infrastructure-as-code

Founded in 2020, Spacelift adopts a so-called infrastructure-as-code (IaC) model to managing and provision data centers and networking infrastructure through code rather than manual processes. Other notable players in the space include HashiCorp’s Terraform and Env0, which secured $17 million in funding just a few months back.

“The complexity of infrastructures is increasing, there is scarcity of human operators,” Spacelift cofounder and COO Pawel Hytry told VentureBeat. “Implementing infrastructure-as-code helps alleviate these pains, implementing tools such as Spacelift further alleviates the challenges of managing the increasingly complex infrastructure setup.”

The company, which is headquartered in Redwood City, California with an additional hub in Poland, had previously raised around $7.6 million. Its series B round was led by Insight Partners, with participation from Blossom Capital, Inovo Venture Partners, and Hoxton Ventures, and it plans to use the fresh cash injection to expand its commercial business in the U.S. and quadruple its engineering team in Europe.