For startups, building a minimum viable product can be overwhelming, but the AWS cloud platform helps lower costs, improve agility, and speed up innovation.

The biggest challenge for new startups is to get to market as quickly as possible before the money runs out — and prove that your company is set to take over the market. To accelerate time to market, you need a minimum viable product (MVP), or the smallest and quickest functional version of your idea. It’s something that can be tested quickly and easily, shipped and iterated as often as necessary, as feedback comes back. It proves not only that your new idea works, but that you have the ability to produce it, and the proof that your audience wants it.

The concept comes from Eric Ries, author of The Lean Startup. He calls the MVP “that version of a new product which allows a team to collect the maximum amount of validated learning about customers with the least effort.”

Right from launch, a startup has to jump into the build-measure-iterate cycle, and the companies that can do that quickly and efficiently are the ones that dominate the market. That requires the kind of solid cloud tools and services that let web and mobile developers build scalable, full-stack applications — like AWS, which has a large, versatile suite of services, from what you need to launch your project to helping you scale as you gain market share.

It offers powerful support for agile project development with tools like AWS CodePipeline, which automates code deployment and fosters incremental development, and analytics tools like Amazon Kinesis to keep track of milestones. To continue to grow and deliver on customer feedback fast, there are tools like AWS CodeBuild, which can process and test multiple code builds at once, or AWS CodeStar, which allows you to quickly build and deploy new code.

AWS Amplify offers open-source client libraries. These provide use-case centric, declarative, and easy-to-use interfaces across different categories of cloud-powered operations so mobile and web developers can easily interact with serverless cloud backends, which are created using a visual Admin UI or a Command Line Interface (CLI). That abstracts and leverages a core set of AWS cloud services, which give you authentication, APIs, offline data, analytics, push notifications, and bots at high scale. Amplify lets a single individual manage the entire stack for a given feature, from front-end components to a serverless cloud backend.

Amplify also has a large and responsive community of front-end and full stack app developers who offer support and insight, and a collection of in-depth tutorials.

Startups like Duolingo and SmugMug used AWS to get to market much more quickly, and in this VB Live event, you can learn the secrets behind the platform. You’ll hear how AWS enables startups to lower costs, become more agile, and innovate faster, learn how to navigate the AWS cloud platform, choose the right technology for your use case, and successfully develop a minimum viable product in order to propel your startup on the path to success.

Plus, by signing up for AWS Activate, you'll receive free tools, resources, architecture guidance, technical support, and info on how to access up to $100,000 in AWS credits.

You’ll learn:

Best practices for developing a minimum viable product

How cloud services make product development more agile

How to increase functionality without rearchitecting, and get to market fast

How to take advantage of the AWS Activate program for free tools and credits

