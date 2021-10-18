PITTSBURGH–(BUSINESS WIRE)–October 18, 2021–

Plexision, a biotechnology company, which provides personalized diagnostic testing services for organ transplant patients and for infections that affect immunocompromised patients has received Accreditation by the College of American pathologists for its CLIA-certified reference laboratory in Pittsburgh, PA.

“CAP accreditation recognizes the high quality and standards met by our laboratory’s processes and procedures which are so essential to delivering high-end testing”, said Pradeep Sethi, MD, FACP, Medical Director of Plexision.

The U.S. federal government recognizes the CAP Laboratory Accreditation Program, begun in the early 1960s, as being equal-to or more-stringent-than the government’s own inspection program. During the CAP accreditation process, designed to ensure the highest standard of care for all laboratory patients, inspectors examine the laboratory’s records and quality control of procedures for the preceding two years. CAP inspectors also examine laboratory staff qualifications, equipment, facilities, safety program and record, and overall management.

“Plexision is committed to excellence in personalized care of transplant and immunocompromised patients. CAP accreditation validates this commitment and is an important and well-deserved milestone for our team”, said Rajeev Sindhi, CEO of Plexision.

About Plexision: Plexision’s reference laboratory performs cell-based blood tests for personalized management of transplant rejection, infections in immunocompromised patients, and immune therapy in oncology. Transplant rejection testing services include the FDA-approved Pleximmune blood test to predict transplant rejection in children with liver or intestine transplants and the lab-developed Pleximark test to predict kidney transplant rejection. Tests that predict infection includes the lab-developed PlexCMV and the PlexCOVID-19 tests. These tests measure cell-mediated immunity to cytomegalovirus and the COVID-19 coronavirus, respectively. Plexision also performs custom R & D projects that require integration of cellular biomarker targets in all phases of drug development, from pre-clinical to post-marketing. The company’s portfolio of cell-based blood tests can be adapted to assess disease risk for several immunological disorders and develop personalized dosing recommendations. The company’s reference laboratory in Pittsburgh, PA, is CLIA-approved and GMP-compliant. To learn more, visit www.plexision.com or email info@plexision.com or anupriya.saxena@plexision.com.

About the College of American Pathologists

As the world’s largest organization of board-certified pathologists and leading provider of laboratory accreditation and proficiency testing programs, the College of American Pathologists (CAP) serves patients, pathologists, and the public by fostering and advocating excellence in the practice of pathology and laboratory medicine worldwide. For more information, read the CAP Annual Report at cap.org.

Rakesh Sindhi

rakesh@plexision.com

Cell phone 412-298-2530