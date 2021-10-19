Let the OSS Enterprise newsletter guide your open source journey! Sign up here.

Aiven, a provider of fully managed and hosted services for myriad open source data infrastructure projects including Kafka, Grafana, and Cassandra, has raised $60 million in a series C extension round at a $2 billion valuation.

The raise comes as businesses across the spectrum embrace open source software as part of their digital transformation efforts, given that open source lowers the barrier to entry and gives companies greater flexibility and control over their technology stack. However, open source software adoption might present compatibility issues, while vulnerabilities and the growing abundance of supply chain attacks can also prove problematic. But perhaps more than that, managed services allow developers to focus on their core strengths, which is where companies such as Aiven come into play.

The open source services market is pegged as a $21.7 billion industry today, though this figure is predicted to more than double within five years as cloud computing adoption continues to drive demand for enterprise-grade open source services and support.

The open source factor

Founded out of Finland in 2016, Aiven offers a “database-as-a-service” for nine popular open source data technologies: Apache Kafka, Apache Cassandra, M3, MySQL, PostgreSQL, Redis, InfluxDB, OpenSearch (Elasticsearch fork), and Grafana. Hosting is available on the “big three” public clouds (AWS, Azure, and Google Cloud Platform), as well as on DigitalOcean and UpCloud.

Aiven had previously raised $150 million, including the $100 million series C round it announced back in March, and the extension was co-led by existing investors World Innovation Lab and IVP, with participation from Atomico among others. The additional cash injection, which brings the series C round at $160 million in total, has also more than doubled its valuation from $800 million in just seven months.

If nothing else, this is testament to the value investors are placing in managed open source services. Rival Confluent is fresh from its IPO and is doing well on the markets, with its valuation rising 60% to nearly $18 billion in the four months since it has gone public. Aiven, for its part, reported a 100% year-on-year revenue growth, driven by major enterprise customers such as Comcast, Atlassian, and Toyota.