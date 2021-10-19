HOUSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–October 19, 2021–

The CapStreet Group, LLC today announced that it has completed the majority recapitalization of Credit Bureau Connection, Inc. (“CBC”), in partnership with the founder and other shareholders.

CBC offers credit report and compliance solutions to the automotive and general consumer finance industries across the United States. The Company optimizes and automates the consumer finance qualification process through a fast, easy-to-use, and secure software platform accessible to end-users directly, or via standard API protocols made available to its extensive network of software affiliate partners. CBC’s products and solutions place a heavy emphasis on compliance and identity verification to support the credit application and credit report process. CBC’s secure, cloud-based products help auto dealers and lenders meet compliance requirements in a highly regulated industry.

“We’ve witnessed a transformation in credit and compliance, especially in the automotive industry, and CBC remains at the forefront with our ever-expanding offering of technology-driven products and services. We’re excited to partner with the CapStreet team to help further accelerate our growth and market leadership!” said Mike Green, founder of CBC. “We have a collaborative and high-integrity culture at CBC with a mission to delight our customers by delivering one of the leading credit report and compliance solutions, and we are fortunate to have a partner that fully embraces our vision.”

Adrian Guerra, Partner with CapStreet, commented, “We are excited to join forces with Mike and the CBC team as we seek to drive additional value for customers and partners through the continued expansion of CBC’s credit compliance and analytics software platform.” Rick Pleczko CEO, CapStreet Operating Executive Group and Executive Chair at CBC, added, “The CBC platform is recognized as one of the most innovative and feature rich in the industry. We’re extremely pleased to help enable its future growth.”

CBC is the third investment for CapStreet V, LP, which has $500 million of committed capital. The CapStreet team for the CBC investment included Adrian Guerra, Walker Kahle, Nico Gayle and Evan Harmon.

Portico Capital served as the exclusive financial advisor to CBC. Willkie Farr & Gallagher LLP served as CapStreet’s legal counsel, and Cadwalader Wickersham & Taft LLP served as CBC’s legal counsel.

About The CapStreet Group

Founded in 1990, CapStreet invests in software, tech-enabled business services, and industrial business services companies in the lower-middle market. With over 45 platform investments since inception, CapStreet’s investment strategy is focused on utilizing its CapValue FrameworkTM to accelerate growth and profitability and create long term sustainable businesses. The majority of CapStreet’s investments are focused on entrepreneur owned businesses. For more information, visit www.capstreet.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211019005427/en/

Michelle Lewis

The CapStreet Group

mlewis@capstreet.com

713-332-2748