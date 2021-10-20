Iguazio is the first MLOps platform to enable FSx for ONTAP as a part of its end-to-end capabilities for bringing data science to production at scale, in real-time and in hybrid environments

Iguazio, the MLOps (machine learning operations) company, today announced its support for the new FSx for ONTAP. FSx for ONTAP provides fully managed shared file and block storage on AWS Cloud with the popular data access and management capabilities of ONTAP.

Iguazio provides a leading MLOps platform used by enterprises worldwide to accelerate the deployment of AI in production, reduce complexities and minimize cost of AI infrastructure through end-to-end ML pipeline automation. Iguazio also supports complex use cases requiring scale and real-time, or deployment in hybrid environments.

“So many of our customers are adopting cloud native strategies and AI to create new competitive advantages, increase agility and reduce costs”, commented Ronen Schwartz, SVP and GM Cloud Volumes at NetApp. “Enterprises building AI Applications at scale with enterprise grade storage now have the option to efficiently roll out new AI services and support real-time ML applications at peak performance with Iguazio and FSx for ONTAP, all from within their AWS account.

Iguazio is a strategic NetApp partner. The new support of FSx for ONTAP provides customers with enterprise-level data management, advanced storage services including as tiering and snapshotting, and high performance and scalability, supporting the most extreme workloads. It provides a simple end-to-end solution for deploying and managing AI applications at scale and in real-time, accelerating deployment of AI by 12X.

“While AI-driven innovation brings incredible potential, its pursuit has also resulted in incredibly complex implementation challenges,” said Asaf Somekh, Co-founder and CEO of Iguazio. “We’re proud to be the first MLOps platform to support FSx for ONTAP, making it simpler, more efficient, and more cost-effective for organizations across industries to advance their AI initiatives.”

Iguazio is also a member of the AWS partner network, and recently announced the availability of its platform on the AWS Marketplace. This availability makes it simple for AWS customers to consume Iguazio end to end, directly from their AWS account.

Iguazio integrates with a range of AWS products and services including Amazon SageMaker and Outposts, enabling enterprises to quickly add Iguazio to their existing workflow. Iguazio runs as containers on top of Amazon Elastic Kubernetes Service (Amazon EKS) and can read and write data to Amazon Simple Storage Service (Amazon S3). Iguazio is an AWS Advanced Techology Partner and was one of the first to achieve the AWS Outposts Ready designation.

About Iguazio

The Iguazio MLOps Platform enables enterprises to develop, deploy and manage AI applications at scale. With Iguazio, enterprises can run AI models in real time, deploy them anywhere (multi-cloud, on-prem or edge), and bring to life their most ambitious AI-driven strategies. Enterprises spanning a wide range of verticals, including financial services, manufacturing, smart mobility, telecoms and ad-tech use Iguazio to solve the complexities of MLOps and create business impact through a multitude of real-time use cases such as fraud prevention, predictive maintenance and real-time recommendations. Iguazio brings data science to life. Find out more on www.iguazio.com.

