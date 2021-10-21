Your favorite supermodels are officially catwalking into the world of nonfungible tokens (NFTs).

But if you’re thinking this is a great chance to see titillating photos of supermodels, you may not get total satisfaction in that regard. These photos in the Supermodel Series of NFTs were taken in the 1990s by fine art photographer and director Ellen Von Unwerth and they’re being sold by Cryptograph, which makes donations to causes for every NFT sold.

NFTs use the transparent and secure digital ledger of blockchain to authenticate the uniqueness of digital items, allowing items such as the supermodel photos to be auctioned off as rare items.

The market for NFTs surged to new highs in the third quarter of 2021, with $13.2 billion in sales in the first nine months of the year, according to DappRadar. NFTs have exploded in other applications such as art, sports collectibles, and music. NBA Top Shot (a digital take on collectible basketball cards) is one example.

Image Credit: Ellen Von Unwerth/Cryptograph

Published by Dapper Labs, NBA Top Shot has surpassed $780 million in sales in just a year. And an NFT digital collage by the artist Beeple sold at Christie’s for $69.3 million. Investors are pouring money into NFTs, and some of those investors are game fans. The weekly revenues for NFTs peaked in May and then crashed, but in August and September, those revenues rose again, fell, and then held steady. And while critics have said the market will crash as soon as the hype dies down, the percentage increases for NFT sales from a year ago are huge.

Cryptograph’s five iconic images shot by Von Unwerth. The prolific photos in the collection feature the top supermodels that dominated the fashion world in the 90’s, including Claudia Schiffer, Naomi Campbell and Kate Moss.

Von Unwerth is best known for her “witty, arresting, and playfully sensual images of female pop musicians and models,” Cryptograph said. This is Von Unwerth’s first foray into digital art, and the exclusive collection will is on sale now at www.cryptograph.co.

A percentage of revenues from the auction will benefit UNICEF, Fashion for Relief, and Paediatric Home Care Team for Diabetes. Every time a Cryptograph is transacted, money is automatically donated to a cause . Because of this innovative model, the winner of the auction and collector of the Cryptographs, will not only be the 100% owner of the art, but will be supporting the organization.