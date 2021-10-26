The program includes training materials, webinars, video lessons, and more in order to prepare for the exams.

Those who pass the course will receive a digital copy and PDF version of the professional certification, which can be added to resumes and shared on social media for potential career opportunities.

Gremlin, the Chaos Engineering company on a mission to help build a more reliable internet, today announces the launch of the advanced Gremlin Certified Chaos Engineering Professional Program. Signing up for the course provides all of the necessary materials to learn advanced Chaos Engineering skills, as well as information on how to effectively utilize the Gremlin platform to improve the reliability of online systems and applications.

“It’s clear that Chaos Engineering is now a crucial step towards achieving predictable and consistent high reliability of online systems,” said Tammy Butow, Principal SRE at Gremlin. “We no longer need to convince companies this is something they should be doing. But there are still questions around how to do Chaos Engineering safely, securely, and effectively — which is why we built a program that can advance the skills of practitioners and verify they are ready to build out the practice within their own organizations.”

According to the first-ever State of Chaos Engineering report published earlier this year, Google searches for “Chaos Engineering” grew 2,427% between 2016 and 2020. Industry giants like Netflix and Amazon defined the practice, and more companies are following their lead by either including “Chaos Engineering” as a qualification in job description, or by hiring for “Chaos Engineer” roles outright. The new program from Gremlin provides in-depth training materials paired with an advanced exam that helps practitioners understand the different Gremlin attacks and their use cases, how to run effective GameDays to test hypotheses and avoid disasters, and how to leverage postmortems to create templates for future experiments in order to have a more proactive reliability practice.

Those who pass the exams and receive the certification can be confident in their ability to set up a Chaos Engineering program within their organization, and those looking to hire Chaos Engineers and build out an SRE team can more quickly identify qualified candidates.

About Gremlin

Gremlin is the world’s first hosted Chaos Engineering service with a mission to help build a more reliable internet. It turns failure into resilience by offering engineers tooling to safely experiment on complex systems, in order to identify weaknesses before they impact customers and cause revenue loss. Investors include Amplify Partners, Index Ventures, and Redpoint VC. Key customers include GrubHub, HEB, JPMorgan, Mailchimp, Target, Twilio, Under Armour, and Walmart.

