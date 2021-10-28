If you’re looking for a new job, you have very much come to the right place. Our job board is seeing loads of extra traffic at the moment, so it’s a great time to put out some applications if you are seeking a change. Check out these exciting roles, as a taster of the kinds of roles open right now.

Airbnb is a mission-driven company dedicated to helping create a world where anyone can belong anywhere. It takes a unified team committed to their core values to achieve this goal. Airbnb’s various functions embody the company’s innovative spirit and their fast-moving team is committed to leading as a 21st century company.

The Marketing Technology team is focused on building the best-in-class platform to enable marketing and merchandising at Airbnb. They build marketing automation tools and systems that are used by stakeholders in Marketing (Brand and Performance), the Guest Experience and Hosting product development teams, Policy, and more.

They are looking for an experienced backend engineer who can lead efforts to build a scalable marketing platform that enables delivering personalized content to Airbnb users on-site (eg. Landing Pages, Banners, SEM/SEO page) and off-site such as email and push notifications.

The successful candidate will work with cross-functional partners including product managers, designers, and marketing managers to design and deliver a scalable content platform. They will lead efforts to architect and execute technology for creation and publishing marketing content to guests and hosts, while building a scalable platform for offsite and in-product content configuration, hydration, and rendering. The ideal person for this role will have 5+ years industry experience, as well as a Bachelor’s and/or Master’s degree, preferably in CS, or equivalent experience. Experience building new scalable, reliable, company-wide platforms leveraging existing core functionalities is also important.

Taking care of customers, communities, and each other. That’s the Travelers Promise. By honoring this commitment, they have maintained a reputation as one of the best property casualty insurers in the industry for over 160 years. Join them to discover a culture that is rooted in innovation and thrives on collaboration.

Travelers has an exciting opportunity for a talented Sr. Systems Architect to join their highly motivated and skilled architecture team. You will be a key influencer in driving the evolution of how they deliver business value and improve their competitive advantage through technology. You will help build the roadmap for the future; provide overall technical leadership while architecting end-to-end solutions; be hands-on with proof of concept work; develop guidelines and guardrails to enable teams to be more self-sufficient; connect the architectural dots to engineering staff; as well as raising up the technical skill level of the teams you support.

The right candidate will have a solid working knowledge of capabilities and direction of technology, coupled with an in-depth knowledge of the technology required and the needs of the business environment necessary to support assigned projects. You will have experience developing solutions to meet business needs that reflect a clear understanding of the objectives, practices, and procedures of the corporation, department and business unit. You will also demonstrate sound analytical and diagnostic skills dealing with issues that are not readily defined and/or conflict with available information.

Since 2004, Mandiant has been a trusted partner to security-conscious organizations. Effective security is based on the right combination of expertise, intelligence, and adaptive technology, and the Mandiant Advantage SaaS platform scales decades of frontline experience and industry-leading threat intelligence to deliver a range of dynamic cyber defense solutions. Mandiant’s approach helps organizations develop more effective and efficient cyber security programs and instills confidence in their readiness to defend against and respond to cyber threats.

The Automated Defense Research team within Research and Development designs advanced models leveraging Mandiant intelligence and expertise. Automated Defense models evaluate a variety of telemetry, organizational context, and proprietary intelligence to automatically identify and prioritize incidents for customers. Security Integrations Engineers within the Research team evaluate technologies for integration, and design and specify enhancements to the software for development and validate integrations. Security Integrations Engineers have the opportunity to grow in an exciting space of automation, interact with a variety of technologies, and operationalize Mandiant intelligence by designing new capabilities in the software.

What does success look like? The successful candidate will need at least 2 years of experience with technologies and architectures commonly used in the modern enterprise, along with 1 year experience with security technologies in an enterprise environment and 1 year experience in basic coding or scripting experience in an enterprise environment.