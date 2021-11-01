SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–November 1, 2021–

Industry Ventures, a leading investment firm focused on venture capital, announced today the final closing of Industry Ventures Partnership Holdings VI, L.P. (“the Fund”), the firm’s sixth hybrid fund focused on seed- and early-stage funds and direct investments. With $575 million of committed capital, the oversubscribed fund brings the firm’s total institutional committed capital under management to $5 billion, with $1.4 billion dedicated to backing seed- and early-stage venture managers and their breakout companies.

Since 2007, the firm’s Partnership Holdings funds have provided patient and long-term capital to leading emerging and seed-stage venture capital managers through both primary LP commitments and selective early secondary LP commitments. In addition, the firm makes direct investments in breakout growth-stage companies alongside their managers. Since inception, the Partnership Holdings funds have made primary commitments to over 185 small venture capital partnerships, 95 direct investments, and 100 co-investment funds, and purchased over 60 early secondary LP interests in the technology sector.

“The closing of our sixth Partnership Holdings fund is an incredible milestone for our firm,” said Hans Swildens, CEO and Founder of Industry Ventures. “The additional capital in this fund will allow us to continue building on prior successes such as making commitments to GP’s inaugural funds like 11.2 Capital, Altos Ventures, Amplify Partners, Cowboy Ventures, IA Ventures, Lowercase Capital, Pear Ventures, and dozens of others, as well as co-investing into breakout private technology companies like Uber, Stripe, Datadog, Coupang and more.”

“We are immensely grateful for the support of our existing and new investors and the ability to continue our deep collaboration with our small-fund managers and entrepreneurs,” said Roland Reynolds, Senior Managing Director. “With a fourteen-year track record, we have developed a consistent approach to identifying the next wave of emerging managers and providing our investors access to some of the most exciting venture-backed companies.”

The Fund’s investor base includes leading institutions representing public and corporate pension funds, endowments, foundations, financial institutions, and family offices, as well as a sizable commitment from its general partner.

Founded in 2000, Industry Ventures is a leading venture capital platform with over $5 billion of committed capital under management. Industry Ventures invests across all stages of the venture capital lifecycle through complementary fund strategies. The firm is headquartered in San Francisco, with offices in Washington, DC, and London. For more information, please visit www.industryventures.com.

