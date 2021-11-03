And just like that, we’re in a new month already! Where has the time gone? If you’re looking to make some changes this October, a fun new job might be a great place to start. We have a whole host of brilliant open roles on our job board.

Cortex empowers internal teams to efficiently leverage ML by providing a platform and by unifying, educating, and advancing the state of the art in ML technologies within Twitter.

Twitter is looking for a team member to join them in staff engineer or tech lead capacity to head up their Cortex effort, together with 2-4 engineers. Across the industry to date, feature engineering workflows remain fragmented and employ highly bespoke tools. Unifying and consolidating the toolchain along the feature lifecycle and thereby establishing standard methodologies for feature engineers and modelers we believe can deliver order-of-magnitude gains in productivity. If this sounds like you, keep reading and turn this industry-leading opportunity into a company-wide competitive advantage!

Since this project is brand new and there are no industry peers to follow that have published end-to-end solutions, expect a fair amount of uncertainty and ambiguity. You are not only comfortable with ambiguity but view it as an opening to quickly explore a multitude of options. You bring the knowledge and experience to build out validated ideas into full-fledged products for ML customer teams. Keeping a portfolio of product ideas at different stages of maturity in flight and producing a steady cadence of robust product innovation is your primary M.O.

Consistently named one of the top D.C. startups to watch since 2016, Quorum builds software that helps public affairs professionals work smarter and move faster. Their philosophy is people-first, whether they’re supporting team members in their careers or prioritizing clients with a best-in-class customer success program. Quorum’s clients use tools to bring a modern approach to advocacy work in Congress, all 50 state legislatures, major U.S. cities, the European Union, and more than a dozen countries.

Quorum is looking to add an exceptional product marketing professional to its growing team, with a focus on the process of building and marketing the core narrative of Quorum’s products across the entire product lifecycle.

Reporting to the Chief Marketing Officer, this function leader will work with the broader marketing team as well as with the Software Development, Customer Success, and Sales teams to drive product and feature awareness and adoption amongst prospective and current clients. The Director of Product Marketing will manage a Product Marketing Associate (and potential subsequent hires) to help them grow in their career. They will build the long term strategy for the product marketing function including growing the team and extending their impact year on year. They will also support and inform the product roadmap with go-to-market planning (audience research, distribution strategy, competitive landscape, messaging, launch plans, social growth, etc) and by building required resources

Since 2004, Mandiant has been a trusted partner to security-conscious organizations. Effective security is based on the right combination of expertise, intelligence, and adaptive technology, and the Mandiant Advantage SaaS platform scales decades of frontline experience and industry-leading threat intelligence to deliver a range of dynamic cyber defense solutions. Mandiant’s approach helps organizations develop more effective and efficient cyber security programs and instills confidence in their readiness to defend against and respond to cyber threats.

Mandiant is looking for an experienced technical Software Engineer to join their Solutions product team and have a direct impact on their products and customers’ security. In this role, you will work with fellow engineers in building software that helps security analysts and customers find evil and solve crime. You will leverage your engineering expertise to deliver highly scalable solutions on the front line of cybersecurity that keep millions of users safe every day. You’ll apply those same skills to help shape the requirements, architecture, and overall design of the platform. Mandiant’s highly collaborative teams rapidly release software in an environment where innovation is applauded, continuous integration is a focus, and you contribute to the vision and direction of success.

They are growing a team which is focused on building scalable solutions for malware analysis. The team currently has developers with a range of skills from writing services for binary analysis of malware to designing database schemas to API design, all in a scalable high volume cloud environment with performance and observability engineered in from the start.