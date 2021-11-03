Many businesses have come out of the COVID-19 pandemic realizing one essential thing about the old way of doing business: their office was holding them back. Demanding commutes that left workers exhausted before they even arrived and limitations on meeting locations for clients and partners make returning to the old model unattractive.

But with the need for some in-person interaction and collaboration, companies want options like a twice a week office that keeps their newfound flexibility but also provides functional, real-life meeting spaces for a variety of uses. Co-working space innovator Industrious is an all-encompassing flex office provider that is meeting these newfound business needs and simplifying the leasing process.

Built for businesses of all sizes that need a professional, private setting to conduct business, Industrious makes it possible to meet on your own terms. Work with Industrious to establish a presence at several locations and build a schedule that works for your team.

The all-inclusive office is already prepared for you. Industrious handles the setup for security and Wi-Fi, all furniture is pre-stocked, and a versatile layout is styled to meet diverse needs. On-site equipment makes integrating with remote employees simple. And with the tail end of the pandemic still on people’s minds, Industrious is committed to a clean environment and health screens that keep everyone on-site safe.

Using a full-service office provider like Industrious is one of the most powerful recruitment tools you can have in your back pocket. High-producers know their worth and know they can function just as well in a work-from-home or hybrid setting. They are no longer compromising on their life outside of work by accepting endless commutes and a 9-5 in a cubicle. Attract the best by showing your commitment to a healthier, more flexible hybrid office setup.

With an excellent in-office experience—netting the highest customer satisfaction scores in the coworking industry for Industrious—your workers are happy to be in the office when it’s time to be there. Industrious goes the extra mile of styling beautiful but useful office settings. Include programming such as coffee and breakfast stations or evening happy hours to maximize the most of your face-to-face coworking time.

Right now, you can take a tour of an Industrious location and get a free day of coworking to try out the setting and process. If you’re looking for a way to bring your team back into the office in a forward-thinking, safe way, it’s time to check out Industrious, the office solutions provider.

