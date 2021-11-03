Yesterday, Swedish software provider Zebware released test results verifying that its cloud data memory bridge, ZebClient, demonstrated cloud data access speeds that were 500 times faster during tests performed at Intel’s 5G Innovation Center in Stockholm, Sweden. Based on Zebware’s proprietary erasure code, ZebClient optimizes performance by eliminating the need for local object or file storage and efficiently serves hot data from memory so that it doesn’t need to be retrieved from the cloud when in use.

Zebware’s approach optimizes performance and guarantees organizations with reliable performance and data redundancy for demanding cloud applications, from advanced analytics platforms to machine learning, artificial intelligence, IoT, and media tools, which can fetch data via ZebClient as if those applications were on-premises.

“With ZebClient, compute operations can be performed anywhere and data can be accessed from anywhere. Local storage systems can therefore be eliminated and replaced with highly cost-efficient, seamlessly scalable, and durable cloud storage,” Marie Johansson, CEO of Zebware explained.

Moving from on-premise to the cloud

In practice, ZebClient replicates the performance of on-site hardware by disaggregating storage from compute while optimizing the utilization of Intel Optane persistent memory and Octane SSDs to increase read and write speed. As Thomas Melzer, Lab Manager Data Center Group, Intel Corporation, explained, “Zebware’s ZebClient optimizes the use of Intel Optane technologies, resulting in greater performance uplifts for demanding applications.”

The test results indicate that ZebClient’s high-performance capabilities could provide a solution to help enterprises replace expensive on-premise file storage and reduce the costs associated with the purchase, installation, and deployment of on-premises hardware.

For instance, as the COVID-19 pandemic continues and organizations continue to rely on cloud applications to enable employees to work from home, ZebClient could help decrease reliance on inefficient and cost-intensive on-premise hardware storage solutions and ensure reliable application delivery in a decentralized workplace.

“The past year and a half have put an enormous amount of pressure on digital infrastructure, and the rapid digitalization has put these challenges front and center for any data-driven enterprise,” Johansson explained. “It is a time [when] we can really make a difference with our software, which is tailored to boost hybrid cloud designs.”

This could have stark implications in the realm of data management. As Johansson highlighted, ZebClient offers organizations a “new type of data management architecture, resulting in radically improved performance, cost cuts, flexibility, and scalability,” which existing cloud and on-premise solutions have failed to do.

In the future, Zebware is in a strong position to enable organizations to decrease reliance on inflexible hardware drive storage solutions and move toward the memory speed cloud processing and data storage required to thrive in increasingly decentralized workplaces and hybrid computing environments.