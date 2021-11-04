Founder of Acquired Firms, Heather K. Margolis, Named SVP of Marketing, While 360insights Names Steven Kellam First Global Channel Chief

360insights announced today that it has acquired Channel Maven and Spark Your Channel in a bold move to solidify its position as the leading Engagement and Business Optimization company in the channel. The purchase of these two successful firms will bolster 360insights’ data-driven capabilities in the areas of channel engagement & marketing, as well as digital demand generation.

“Our ongoing passion for optimizing our customers’ ability to create sustainable success led us to our latest strategic acquisitions,” said Jason Atkins, founder & CEO of 360insights. “With Channel Maven and Spark Your Channel’s proven channel engagement and marketing expertise, along with their superior demand generation technology, we’re well on our way to becoming the most trusted and relevant Channel Engagement and Incentive Management company on the globe.”

The two companies acquired by 360insights were both founded by channel marketing guru Heather K. Margolis. Channel Maven, the channel marketing and engagement agency, will be a new division of 360insights. Spark Your Channel, also founded by Margolis, which focuses on personalized digital content, will become an added feature within the 360insights platform. The capabilities these organizations bring to the table, which includes a new advisory layer to the Channel Success Platform™, will only enhance 360insights’ Incentive Automation experience to better engage and enable the channel.

“These are exciting times for our teams and clients. We now have the ability to deliver more innovative and cohesive solutions to better serve the clients we’ve worked with for over a decade,” said Heather K. Margolis. “Add to that the amazing culture and passion at 360insights, that will enable our team to grow and learn personally and professionally, and it was a no-brainer. We are thrilled to be part of the 360 Family.”

Heather K. Margolis will be able to continue to “channel” her inner marketing “maven” with her new role as SVP of Marketing at 360insights – overseeing the company’s successful and rapidly growing marketing operations.

Meanwhile, 360insights channel alliance veteran Steven Kellam will have a renewed mission as SVP, Global Channel Chief – building out a robust and dedicated channel for 360insights. Kellam will leverage his decades of experience to bring together 360’s strategic partners, analysts, influencers and others to create a unique partner experience that’s second-to-none.

The acquisitions of Channel Maven and Spark Your Channel come as 360insights is experiencing explosive growth. The company is now the largest pure-play CIM platform provider globally, with the only industry-specific Channel Incentives Clouds (i.e., 360TECH|Cloud, 360MANUFACTURING|Cloud, 360AUTO|Cloud & 360HEALTHCARE|Cloud).

About 360insights

360insights is a global channel technology provider offering its Channel Success Platform™, the first integrated software-as-a-service solution enabling brands to manage, measure and optimize consumer rebates, SPIFFs, volume incentives, MDF/CO-OP, sales allowances, points programs, and associated spending in one central location using data-driven channel insights, all underpinned with concierge support including program design and management, regulatory and compliance services, help desk, claims adjudication and payment services. Learn more at https://360insights.com/.

