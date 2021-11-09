Secure web gateways help thousands of customers worldwide with the prospects of a safe and secure digital transformation. Zscaler Digital Experience (ZDX) has been a leading solution of such security services, from the house of Zscaler, Inc., especially in cloud security.

Secure web gateway company, Zscaler, announced today an extension of its solution to monitor digital experience across an enterprise’s communication channels.

The extension comes at a time of heightened concern about security. The move to remote work has created more endpoints where a company’s communication and collaboration can be vulnerable to cybersecurity attacks.

The company said it has integrated its Unified-Communications-as-a-service (UCaaS) application monitoring and digital workflow services and the new integrations are meant to allow security, networking, and help desk teams to work together.

Such cross-departmental collaboration will help assess quality issues in tools such as Microsoft Teams and Zoom, eventually resulting in reduced resolution times and optimized resource utilization, the company said.

UCaaS application monitoring and digital services integrations

Today’s hybrid workforce collaboration mechanisms frequently suffer from three challenges: siloed availability of user data, scarcity of legacy monitoring tools, and a lack of analytics and workflows that can optimize productivity and digital experience for employees irrespective of their location.

The new integrations draw insights from the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange that help seamlessly connect users, applications, and devices over any network wherever the user location might be. Since it is a unified service, IT and security teams can remove the network bottlenecks while calling out quality problems.

To serve the latter purpose, the technology deploys API-based monitoring of application-specific metrics. Such monitoring helps with uninterrupted monitoring of the end-user device and the network. Simultaneously, it also keeps tracking the business-critical apps’ application availability data. Microsoft Teams and Zoom are two such examples of business-critical applications.

Technological benefits of monitoring digital experiences

Since Zscaler can integrate with Microsoft Teams and Zoom, it is possible to obtain a holistic and complete view of all system data from meetings and user interactions. Availability of such comprehensive data is beneficial for IT teams. If leveraged correctly, such wholesome information streams do a far better job when it comes to latency and packet loss detection and resolution. When performing at their optimal levels, such quick detections and resolutions can better user experience and enhance efficiency. In any case, continuous monitoring of performance leads to preemptive corrective actions and reduces the number of trouble tickets raised.

The ZDX aims to help IT teams perform a range of tasks. It helps analyze trends, performance metrics, and digital experience scores. As a result, the Microsoft 365 user experiences are more likely to stay seamless and hassle-free. The ZDX is technologically competent to assess user connectivity performance for secured private applications as well. The separate service stream that carries out this function is known as the Zscaler Private Access.

All telemetry data stays accessible for IT and security teams through a centralized dashboard. Finally, when it comes to real-time alerting, the ZDX leverages the ServiceNow ITSM platform. It is possible to create event-specific APIs in this technology. The result is IT teams automating IT ticket creation in tandem with the generation of ZDX alerts.