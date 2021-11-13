This article was contributed by David Right, SAP professional and consultant.

Enterprise software company, SAP, has launched SuccessFactors, a cloud-based time-tracking functionality that enhances the software’s attendance and time management efficacy significantly. This new functionality enhances the attendance and time management efficacy of SAP SuccessFactors significantly. The time tracking functionality fits perfectly with the preceding Employee Central Attendance and Time features that enable businesses to manage and track time in the cloud. Nonetheless, there is a lot more to discuss regarding this functionality, so continue reading to explore SAP SuccessFactors cloud-based time tracking functionality.

Cloud-based functionality

The cloud-based time tracking functionalities can be integrated with both SAP SuccessFactors Employee Central Payroll and SAP SuccessFactors Employee Central. This product is developed by SAP and enables enterprises to facilitate advanced management of time and attendance simultaneously.

Using this feature can help organizations get real-time updates, enabling them to get an enhanced and transparent view of how time is being managed and utilized by the employees. Enterprises now have the capability to get effective control over the employees’ work schedules by tracking the time spent by employees. Organizations can leverage this capability to minimize every employee’s labor and operational cost, all while getting access to interactive dashboards and valuable insights.

This cloud-based time tracking functionality is engineered to seamlessly manage operations on an international scale while integrating with local calendars. This helps businesses to keep track of local holidays and country-based payment information in the local languages. The management of the enterprise can leverage this data to simplify complex management tasks and facilitate seamless management of an international workforce with enhanced flexibility.

Unsurpassed capabilities

This new cloud-based time tracking functionality is equipped with numerous superior capabilities that can benefit enterprises in numerous ways when used effectively. Therefore, let us check out a couple of these competencies.

Built-In Analytics: The time tracking functionality enables enterprises to access valuable insights that can be offered to any internal stakeholder for evaluation. One can even leverage this feature to gain insight into the financial implications of any sort of risk to productivity and overtime. In addition, the predefined metric pack offered by this functionality helps organizations determine any complications related to attendance and simultaneously develop an action plan to tackle the issue.

Enhanced Flexibility for Management and Employees: This functionality is equipped with flextime capabilities, making it easier to maintain work-life balance and any overtime expenses. Further, the management department can simply create a timesheet to facilitate an advanced approval mechanism for overtime, travel, remote works. Employees can seamlessly trigger overtime payouts, making it easy for the organization to employees diligently and with the utmost accuracy.

Benefits of cloud-based time-tracking functionality of SAP SuccessFactors

We already know that the new time tracking functionally of SAP SuccessFactors can be seamlessly deployed on the cloud. This feature is made available to enterprises as a Software-as-a-Service or SaaS meaning that it can be easily accessed from any web browser at any time. Therefore, let us look at some of the primary benefits of this feature in SAP SuccessFactors.

Enhancing employee experience: The time tracking functionality enables organizations to provide managers, employees, and even admins with personalized and intuitive access to the timesheets from any device such as mobile devices or computers but surely based on their roles in the enterprise.

Simplified administration: The cloud-based functionality also allows enterprises to update, configure, and even monitor the different time management processes used by the organization. In addition, enterprises can benefit from other functionalities such as mass approvals, automated approvals, embedded reporting, automated recalculations, and even alerts.

Seamless integration with the landscape: As mentioned earlier, the cloud-based time management functionality is equipped with an in-built integration to the SAP SuccessFactors Employees Central Payroll. This allows enterprises to import the pre-planned working time information and data from any third-part shift planning solutions and tools.

What is next for time tracking in SAP SuccessFactors?

Over the next couple of years, SAP is very likely to put more investment into the time tracking feature of SAP SuccessFactors to boost activity-based functionality. This means that an organization currently using the on-premise SAP ERP HCM can now leverage the SAP ERP CATS (Cross-Application Time Sheet) and SAP ERP HCM Time to suffice two isolated and independent requirements. In simple terms, while the SAP ERP HCM Time remains focused on the employees’ working time, the CATS will manage and allocate time to the tasks or operations that the employee is occupied with.

David Right is an SAP professional providing consulting services for SAP SuccessFactors to his clients. With a knack for technology, he loves to write on the latest SAP developments and share his knowledge with the readers.