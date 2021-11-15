Groundbreaking Suite of Capabilities Gives Finance Managers Deep Spending Insights to Manage and Continuously Optimize SaaS Services Across Their Lifecycle

Mesh Payments, a leading corporate payment and spend management provider, announced an industry-first suite of SaaS payment management capabilities. Available now, SaaS Payment Management from Mesh reinforces the company’s mission to transform the way finance teams operate by providing them with intelligent insights required to fully optimize SaaS spending across the organization in real-time.

Today’s announcement also reflects Mesh’s rapid growth trajectory as the volume of payments supported has grown 10x since January 2021. The company was also recently named as one of the top 100 EU & Israel cloud companies in the 2021 Accel Euroscape Report.

Oded Zehavi, co-founder and CEO of Mesh Payments, illustrates that Mesh Payments will optimize SaaS spend quickly and easily, with the tools to gain insight into which subscriptions are working for–or against–the business.

“Today’s organizations are run using SaaS products, with many companies using 100 or more services. The number of these subscriptions presents a multitude of challenges, including duplicate subscriptions, outdated or irrelevant subscriptions, and paying for far too many licenses.”

SaaS Payment Management cuts through these challenges by allowing businesses to manage all corporate SaaS spending in one place. No other solution provides this level of support and transparency.

Groundbreaking, Unmatched SaaS Payment Management and Intelligence

Aside from identifying duplicate subscriptions or managing licenses; it’s a central hub where business leaders manage all SaaS products collaboratively to make more strategic decisions. Key features of Mesh Payments’ new SaaS Payment Management capabilities include:

Connected to all SaaS Platforms.

Subscription optimization using AI.

Full SaaS payment control and visibility.

Intelligent workflows and accounting system integration.

The new SaaS Payment Management capabilities are available to all Mesh customers for no additional cost, connecting with unlimited SaaS apps and with no maximum on the number of users.

For more information on SaaS Payment Management, visit: https://www.meshpayments.com/saas-payment-management/.

About Mesh

Mesh transforms the way finance teams operate by centralizing all payments. We prioritize visibility and equip finance managers with all the insights they need to optimize expenditure, along with full control and automation, ensuring they always save time and effort. For more information, please visit meshpayments.com.

