Campaign will rally and inspire web professionals with video and grass roots social media engagement

Web Creation as a field is only just beginning – research finds that 67% of web creators experienced growth since Covid-19, and 77% expect the field of web creation to continue to grow over the next five years

Elementor, the leading open source website builder platform behind more than 9 million websites, launched a creative campaign to shine the spotlight on the unsung heroes, who build the web and design the digital world we all live in, now more than ever.

Elementor launched an uplifting and playful, creative video on YouTube to kick-start a conversation that continues on Elementor’s social media channels and via a dedicated new landing page for web creators.

“From the early days of the internet, it was the web creators who built a new world we could inhabit online,” said Yam Regev, VP Marketing, Elementor. “At Elementor we believe it’s time for this vital workforce to take center stage and take pride in their profession and the huge impact they have on the world as we know it. We want to praise, inspire and empower these quiet powerhouses.”

As part of the campaign Elementor surveyed more than a thousand Web Creators

In partnership with getWizer and found a booming workforce of Generation Z and Millenials taking up the role of Web Creator. Main takeaways from the research include:

The field is growing massively as a serious profession:

67% of web creators are Gen Z or Millennials.

55% of Millennials surveyed rely on web creation as their full time job- compared to a lower rate among Baby Boomers (19% as a full time job) who are more likely to design websites in their spare time.

The demand for services is huge:

68% of web creators experienced a surge in demand since the outbreak of Covid-19

70% feel there is more competition in the field compared to a year ago.

78% expect web creation demand from clients to grow in the upcoming year with 77% expect the field of web creation to continue to grow over the next five years.

Buoyant pride in their web creation work:

78% of Web Creators are proud to identify as such.

80% of Millennials say their families are supportive of their career choice.

The 90 second video gives a window into the people who run the web world we all live in- letting us into the secret movement of the web creators, who actually live among us as regular people. Coming from design, development, marketing, or all three they take these skills and add a new layer to them. They ask, with a web mindset, what would work online? They are builders who create new web realities every day. This makes them multi-layered and deepens their skills beyond the traditional professions, creating a new breed of professional – the web creator, powering the digital world, one pixel at a time.

Elementor was founded with the mission of enabling web creators to realise their vast potential by improving every step of the website building process. At the heart of Elementor’s success is a diverse community in over 150 countries. This campaign is an ode to their work.

As part of the campaign Elementor also launched a hub of real web creator stories, custom templates to design sites like those shown in the video, interactive features, learning opportunities and digital swag.

As the campaign launched over 150 Elementor employees changed their job title on LinkedIn to ‘Web Creator’, prompting the site to begin suggesting the descriptor that had previously not existed as a job description choice.

Film credits

Creative: Elementor

Design and Art Direction: Elementor

Director: Eli Sverdlov

Production Company: Jiminy Creative

Creative Consultant: Alon Seifert

Music: Tomer Biran

Shooting location: Serbia

The video is being published on YouTube and via a dedicated landing page and promoted across Facebook, Instagram, and the Web.

About Elementor

Founded in 2016, Elementor is the leading WordPress website building solution that features code-free site creation. With users in 152 markets, including marketers, website developers, designers, freelancers, and more, Elementor is now powering 5.5% of websites worldwide. The open-source platform is designed to streamline the process of building a web presence, helping business owners reach their potential by focusing all their efforts on creative and business processes.

