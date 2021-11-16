BroadReach Group has launched the Vantage Health Technologies service to improve health equity outcomes. The new offering takes advantage of the firm’s decades of experience improving health equity practices through a combined data, infrastructure, and professional services offering.

The emerging field of health equity combines data science and social science to model factors that contribute to disparities in health outcomes across different races, income levels, and regions. Today, health care professionals must log into a system, run analytics, interpret measures, derive actions, and direct staff before anything happens. The new offering automates these steps to improve health equity.

Health care organizations recognize that addressing the social factors affecting health care services can have as big a difference on medical outcomes as a medical intervention. BroadReach cofounder Dr. John Sargent told VentureBeat, “By understanding what else is going on with their lives, we can help patients achieve better outcomes.”

Moving beyond dashboards

Today, many organizations attempt to address health inequities through dashboards, which provide a tool for analyzing what has happened. However, BroadReach has found that health care organizations can make a bigger difference using predictive and prescriptive analytics tools that automatically suggest the next right step instead.

The new service translates a complex pattern of indicators hidden in data into simple recommendations customized for each employee. It further provides links to the tools and workflows to carry out the recommendations and track results. This is all surfaced through Microsoft Teams so that users do not have to open any additional tools to take action.

For example, in the morning, an employee receives an email from the Vantage tool recommending that they take a particular action at a physician practice to improve adherence for several high-risk patients. Included in that recommendation is a link to specific work plans and tools to implement interventions like home visits for those high-risk patients. The employee can then ask more questions for clarification using the Vantage chatbot in Microsoft Teams and send Teams messages or call other colleagues directly to discuss and move forward with implementation. Finally, the employee and the management team can receive progress reports and encouragement from Vantage over time.

Sargent predicts that most dashboards in business applications could be replaced by recommendation engines that work directly within existing workflows. Predictive analytics has long been used in logistics, but has not caught on in other industries. That could change as more companies like BroadReach craft industry specific offerings reflecting best practices.

Sargent explained, “Data analytics and AI are still in the early adoption phase, and hence the focus is on superuser dashboards that have low adoption rates. Our approach to the future of work eliminates the need for a superuser and brings the results of the data analytics into the day-to-day work experience of employees.”

It is a bold prediction, but it points to the value of rethinking how analytics are integrated into business workflows. In the case of Vantage, BroadReach has adopted a few principles for nudging health care employees in the right direction. For starters, the company has found that simply suggesting an employee make a particular decision once is not as effective as finding ways to implement the new behavior consistently and at scale. Second, it is important to deliver answers to people directly in their existing applications. It is also important to improve engagement among key stakeholders in a particular decision through their current collaboration tools.