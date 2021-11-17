Hear from CIOs, CTOs, and other C-level and senior execs on data and AI strategies at the Future of Work Summit this January 12, 2022. Learn more

DomainTools, a domain name and DNS-based threat intelligence company, today announced its acquisition of Farsight Security, a DNS intelligence and passive DNS cybersecurity data solution house. The companies share a partnership delivering Farsight’s passive DNS data via the DomainTools Iris investigation platform to assess risk and map attacker infrastructure. DomainTools says that the acquisition will rapidly increase visibility and context on threats.

The move comes while ransomware exists as one of the biggest financial threats to the global economy. According to a report by the Financial Crimes Enforcement Network (FinCEN), a branch of the U.S. Treasury Department, ransomware has cost the U.S. nearly $600 million in the first half of 2021.

To combat this and other online threats, security teams need comprehensive threat intelligence and investigation capabilities to identify early patterns behind adversary infrastructure that can help them anticipate and proactively defend against future moves by threat actors.

Effective cybersecurity demands a team approach

Tim Chen, CEO of DomainTools, said, “This acquisition enhances our ability to drive mitigation outcomes for our joint customers while accelerating our data science advancements for predictive risk scoring of domain names, hostnames, IP addresses, name servers, and other DNS indicators.”

“DomainTools has become our ally on multiple fronts,” said Karina Sinclair, former chief operating officer of G2 Web Services, a provider of merchant risk intelligence solutions. “The team provides us guidance for new ways to use the technology, and is eager for our feedback on how the tools are working for us. Beyond that, they have been a great partner in helping us follow, respond to, and manage the evolving state of Whois regulations, which can significantly impact the way we serve our clients. Not a lot of vendors will go the extra mile like DomainTools has.”

Led by DNS inventor Dr. Paul Mockapetris and by Internet Systems Consortium (ISC) founder Dr. Paul Vixie, Farsight offers tech that observes over 300,000 DNS resolutions per second to provide real-time actionable threat intelligence on how the internet is changing.