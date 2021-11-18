Hear from CIOs, CTOs, and other C-level and senior execs on data and AI strategies at the Future of Work Summit this January 12, 2022. Learn more

It’s been surmised that the first “business” started a mere 20,000 years ago in New Guinea where locals would exchange obsidian (a volcanic glass prized for its use in hunting tools) for other needed goods, like tools, skins, and food. Of course, throughout the ages as the world and what was in it changed, so did the model of entrepreneurship. Fast forward to our internet age and, for all intents and purposes, your business is not a business unless you have an online presence.

The list is long as to why you need to be part of the technological revolution. At the most basic, we all know now that anytime we want to look for a product or service, the first thing we do is search for it on the computer. But we also know that being on the internet opens us up to risks — cyber attacks being among them. Fortunately, it is possible to protect your companies from hackers and your website from vulnerabilities and weaknesses, with the knowledge, know-how, and tools.

While companies are very well aware of the rise in cybercrime during the past several years, it seems that a majority of them are not taking the preventive measures required to stave off the attacks, and instead of doling out hundreds of thousands to tens of millions of dollars to fix the issue.

It’s no wonder cybersecurity jobs are among the fastest-growing career areas nationally. The Bureau of Labor Statistics predicts cybersecurity jobs will grow 31 percent through 2029, over seven times faster than the national average job growth of 4 percent.

If you would like to get into that action, then this A to Z Cybersecurity and IT Certification Training Bundle is for you. After completing the 879 lessons, you will be able to pass the exams that could certify you to become a CompTIA Cybersecurity Analyst, a CompTIA Security+ Professional, a Certified Information Systems Auditor, a Security Manager, an Information Systems Security Professional, and/or a Cloud Security Professional. As an added bonus, you will be versed in the advanced techniques of ethical hacking, including how to compromise computers and applications, crack passwords, and crash systems.

Highly rated and taught by Mohamed Atef, an ICT Consultant, Senior Penetration tester, and publisher of two books, this bundle is normally valued at over $1,400. Lifetime access to all courses is now being offered for only $39. Buy it today, and start learning tomorrow.

