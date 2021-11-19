We’re excited to send out a call for speakers for the next in VB’s Transform Technology Summit series: The Future of Work Summit.

Do you have a perspective about the way the pandemic has accelerated the digitization and globalization of work — and what it means for technical decision makers and the teams that are in charge of the organization’s success? How business leaders should evolve IT, operations, business, security, and HR to withstand the forces of change, and thrive? And how the underlying modern data stack will change these teams and entire organizations forever?

We’re looking for industry leaders to talk about the transformative tech that’s underlying the future of work: everything from AR/VR metaverse technologies to AI-assisted intelligent virtual assistants and chatbots, AI- and analytics-powered enterprise automation, remote/hybrid collaboration and communications, resource management, talent and training management, enterprise security management, project management and decision support tools — and more.

And we’ll be discussing and debating strategies, tactics, technologies, products, and solutions, the pros and cons of each, various challenges and how to overcome them, and the lessons that will hold the keys to your success in the future of work.

If you’ve got expertise on enterprise automation, the changing relationship between the workforce and technology, remote working, new technology and the benefits in productivity and growth through tech such as RPA, NLP, VR/AR, and more, we want to hear from you by December 15th. Apply now!