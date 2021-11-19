Highly respected industry leaders including Ian Read, former CEO and Executive Chairman of Pfizer, and Clive Meanwell, Founder and former CEO of The Medicines Company, join Saama’s Board of Directors

CAMPBELL, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–November 19, 2021–

Saama Technologies, Inc. (“Saama”) today announced the appointment of six individuals to its Board of Directors.

Saama board members now include:

Suresh Katta, Founder and CEO of Saama

Ian Read, former CEO and Executive Chairman of Pfizer

Clive Meanwell, Founder and former CEO of The Medicines Company

Steve Wise, Head of Global Healthcare, Carlyle

Joe Bress, Managing Director, Carlyle

Ashley Evans, Managing Director, Carlyle

Andrea Jackson, Director, Northpond Ventures

This announcement follows the recent strategic investment in Saama of up to $430M by Carlyle and co-investors, including Amgen Ventures, Intermountain Ventures, Merck Global Health Innovation Fund (“Merck GHI”), McKesson Ventures, Northpond Ventures, Pfizer Ventures, and Population Health Partners.

“I am looking forward to the opportunity to help Saama architect and advance the future of clinical development and the life sciences industry,” said Ian Read. “It’s an honor to join Saama’s Board of Directors and the industry experts who comprise it.”

“It’s exciting to join Saama’s team in their mission of empowering pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to bring better medical treatments to market faster, more efficiently, and with ever-greater validity,” said Clive Meanwell.

“With our landmark strategic investment fully closed, Saama is doubling down on its efforts to empower all pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to redefine and accelerate their drug development paradigms and regulatory submission processes through the democratized use of AI-driven analytics solutions and platforms,” said Suresh Katta. “Saama and the entire life sciences industry is poised for growth in this exciting new era of clinical development, and the addition of Ian and Clive to our Board will enable us to have an even greater impact than ever before.”

Ian Read joined Pfizer in 1978. Prior to his tenure as CEO, Ian served as Senior Vice President and Group President of Pfizer’s Worldwide Biopharmaceutical Businesses, overseeing five global business units: Primary Care, Specialty Care, Oncology, Established Products, and Emerging Markets. He also held positions in several of the company’s largest, fastest-growing operations, including Chief Financial Officer, Pfizer Mexico, and Country Manager, Pfizer Brazil.

Clive Meanwell is Executive Chairman of Population Health Partners LLC, a global investment firm, and Chief Executive Officer of Population Health Investment Corporation, a special purpose acquisition company. In 1996, Dr. Meanwell founded biopharmaceutical company The Medicines Company. He served as a member of the Board of Directors and held a range of leadership positions including Chairman, Executive Chairman, Chief Executive, and Chief Innovation Officer until January 6, 2020, when Novartis AG acquired the company.

About Saama Technologies, Inc.

Saama is the #1 AI-driven Intelligent Clinical Cloud company, enabling the life sciences industry to conduct faster and safer clinical development and regulatory programs. Today, over 50 biotech companies use Saama’s award-winning Life Science Analytics Cloud (LSAC) platform on more than 1,500 studies, including many of the top 20 pharmaceutical companies. LSAC’s rich applications facilitate an unprecedented, authoritative oversight of comprehensive clinical research data, enabling companies to file New Drug Applications (NDAs) more efficiently and bring drugs to market faster. Discover more at saama.com and follow Saama @SaamaTechInc.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211119005223/en/

Media Contact



Saama Technologies

Gregory T. Simpson

+1.908.313.7467

gregory.simpson@saama.com