Dr. Chris Dayagdag, CEO of Marketlink Web Solutions, is quoted as saying, “Google Analytics is the best friend of all digital marketers as it dictates the decision-making and success of every website.” Sounds like a pretty good friend to have if you’re looking to reach the top of your game with your online presence. Perhaps it’s time to upgrade your skills and learn to appreciate the power that Google Analytics can offer.

Google Analytics is a free tracking tool offered by Google, and it shows you how visitors use your website. Sounds simple enough, but don’t be fooled. There is so much more that goes on behind the scenes with this tool, and much that many businesses don’t tap into. You likely know about or have heard of keywords, bounce rates, click-throughs, conversions, and other buzzwords associated with Google Analytics. The key, however, is not just knowing about them; it’s knowing how to understand and use the data that is generated from these and other powerful features that the tool offers.

This Google Analytics Master Class Bundle provides detailed instruction on how to gauge the health of your business and identify growth opportunities. You will learn methods and techniques for measuring, monitoring, and analyzing web traffic. You will examine real-time, audience, acquisition, and behavior reports. You will deep dive into data with dimensions and segments, and so much more.

This bundle also includes a course to prepare you to become Google Analytics certified, which could enable you to become a qualified web analyst. Zippia.com recently posted that the average salary for this type of position is $75,000 annually, and demand is high. In fact, the web analytics market worldwide is poised to reach over US$4.7 billion by the year 2025.

If you are still not enticed, we are drastically dropping the price of this bundle. Normally valued at $995, we are offering lifetime access to these five courses for only $34.99 — that’s a mere $7.00 each.

