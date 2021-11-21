Hear from CIOs, CTOs, and other C-level and senior execs on data and AI strategies at the Future of Work Summit this January 12, 2022. Learn more

Today, webhooks as a service provider (WaaS) Svix announced a $2.6 million pre-seed round of funding with Y Combinator and Aleph. The organization claims it will use the funds to expand development, commercial, and operations teams.

The WaaS platform is designed to provide developers with a solution for triggering API notifications rather than having to build their own webhook system.

“Webhooks are increasingly driving no-code and low-code activities across the web, yet sending them still requires significant engineering time, development resources, and ongoing maintenance. Svix is the first platform to solve that issue,” said Tom Hacohen, CEO of Svix.

The release of no-code webhooks solutions like Svix lets developers connect webhooks to applications without having to build the underlying infrastructure. At the same time, it means decision-makers spend less time and money building and maintaining webhooks systems.

Connecting disparate apps with webhooks

Research shows that employees change through an average of 13 apps, 30 times per day. Many organizations are looking to consolidate these solutions and make it easier for employees to make sense of the information within them.

The company hopes to address this challenge by enabling apps to share data over an API. “Webhooks have the potential to be any SaaS product’s nervous system, spreading data in a unilateral, controlled way to any other application,” said Aaron Rosenson, general partner at Aleph.

“They are some of the most powerful, under-appreciated tools for building modern software and Svix has built the first enterprise-grade product for holistically managing them,” he added.

While webhooks provide a solution to this challenge, traditionally, they’ve required developing infrastructure to configure the webhooks. This complexity has led to a movement toward low-code or no-code webhooks solutions.

The low-code/no-code webhooks movement

Throughout the past few years, a number of solutions providers have emerged to make webhooks more accessible to developers. Other competitors include smaller SaaS providers like HostedHooks and established automation platforms like Zapier, the latter of which reached a $5 billion valuation and $140 million revenue last year.

Zapier is one of the main competitors of Svix, and offers a no-code solution for automating and connecting webhooks to apps such as Slack, Twitter, Gmail, HubSpot, and Salesforce.

“A great developer experience is the cornerstone of our product; that’s why we have SDKS [software development kits] for many of the most popular programming languages and offer a pre-built app portal to let their users manage, test, debug, and monitor their webhooks without having to build it themselves,” Hacohen said.

Simplifying webhooks

Essentially, Svix offers an application portal for users to add webhook endpoints and manage them from a centralized location. The portal is designed to eliminate the need for developers to build their own infrastructure to configure webhooks.

Since its formation, Svix has positioned itself in the market as a user-friendly WaaS solution and is seeking to entrench itself by incrementally adding new features to improve user experience.

Just recently, Svix released a feature to automatically generate documentation for customers’ webhooks, which Hacohen said he intends to build on by enabling customers to generate libraries and offer them to their users automatically.