Upstart Power, a leading developer and manufacturer of solid oxide fuel cell (SOFC) power systems for backup power and distributed generation, announces today the introduction of Upgen NXG™, its next-generation Fuel Cell Generator. Upstart Power’s Upgen NXG delivers complete energy resilience and grid independence in residential and industrial energy management applications by providing long-duration backup energy during grid failures and solar shortfalls.

Upgen NXG Fuel Cell Generators are superior long-duration backup systems that are safe, clean, efficient, quiet, scalable, versatile, easy to install, and maintenance free. Upgen NXG Fuel Cell Generators are deployed in combination with battery storage and optional solar and enable comprehensive energy resilience and indefinite backup operation in residential and industrial applications.

Running quietly and efficiently on commonly available fuels like propane, natural gas, and hydrogen / natural gas blends, Upgen NXG Fuel Cell Generators have a significantly lower total cost of ownership compared to traditional internal combustion engine (ICE) generators. In addition, their ultra-low emissions and virtually silent operation satisfy the expectations of customers with environmental concerns and renewable energy priorities.

“Upstart Power continues to diligently collaborate with our partners to accelerate the commercialization of solid oxide fuel cell technology for deployment at scale. The Upgen NXG Fuel Cell Generator empowers homeowners and industrial customers with the benefit of full power resilience without having to compromise on safety, environment or cost,” said Paul Osenar, CEO Upstart Power.

Recently showcased at Enphase Energy’s Investor Day held on November 16, 2021, in San Francisco, California, in an AC-coupled configuration “Powered by Enphase IQ8™ Microinverters”, UpGen NXG Fuel Cell Generators are designed to integrate seamlessly with industry-leading residential and industrial energy management systems. For more information about the Upstart Power System OEM Program please contact us at info@upstartpower.com.

About Upstart Power, Inc.

Upstart Power designs and produces market disruptive solid oxide fuel cell (SOFC) generators that are dependable, sustainable, carbon efficient, and virtually silent for Residential and Industrial applications. The next generation Upgen NXG Fuel Cell Generator platform from Upstart Power works collaboratively with intermittent renewable sources like battery storage and optional solar and will ‘cycle on’ when other sources are unavailable, providing 24-7-365, long-duration backup power generation. Founded in late 2018, Upstart Power is a privately held company, funded by investors including TJ Rodgers, Enphase Energy and Sunnova Energy.

For more information, visit www.upstartpower.com

