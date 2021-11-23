Hear from CIOs, CTOs, and other C-level and senior execs on data and AI strategies at the Future of Work Summit this January 12, 2022. Learn more

Since 2004, Mandiant has been a trusted partner to security-conscious organizations. Effective security is based on the right combination of expertise, intelligence, and adaptive technology, and the Mandiant Advantage SaaS platform scales decades of frontline experience and industry-leading threat intelligence to deliver a range of dynamic cyber defense solutions. Mandiant’s approach helps organizations develop more effective and efficient cyber security programs and instills confidence in their readiness to defend against and respond to cyber threats.

Are you passionate about security and solving engineering problems? Do you want to leverage your technical and people skills to solve real-world problems at one of the best security companies in the world? If so, then read on.

Mandiant is looking for a driven Full Stack Developer to join their Product & Engineering team and have a direct impact on their products and customers’ security. In this role, you will work with fellow engineers to ensure that the software Mandiant builds helps their users find evil and solve crimes. You will help to drive the development and automation for software products. Their highly collaborative teams rapidly release software in an environment where innovation is applauded, continuous integration is a focus, and you contribute to the vision and direction of our success.

The Mobile Software Engineer will help design and develop mobile platforms for exchanging data from many sources of health information by integrating with backend APIs. This data will need to be unified across the clinical continuum for Nuance customers.

The successful candidate will design, code, test, develop and document mobile application programs for complex workflows, while maintaining current React Native, Objective-C & Java mobile code bases. They will document technical designs/solutions and program logic, troubleshoot customer issues with the team, and maintain project status documentation. They will work closely with UX designers, Production Managers, and other developers to assist in identifying process improvements and application enhancements while performing tasks related to securing and keeping the products, tools, and processes that you are responsible for secure.

What does success look like? Familiarity with Swift and / or Kotlin is a plus and is our direction when React Native is not possible. Familiarity with AngularJS is a plus, along with full stack experience and experience in the health care industry. Nuance offers a compelling and rewarding work environment. They offer market competitive salaries, bonus, equity, benefits, meaningful growth, and development opportunities and a casual yet technically challenging work environment.

Bravely is on a mission to make life at work better for everyone. They are democratizing access to professional coaching. Companies worldwide look to them to provide their employees across all levels access to on-demand confidential coaching for the moments that matter most at work. Through Bravely, employees have a trusted and skilled coach to support their well-being, career development, and performance and ultimately help them thrive in their workplaces.

They work with companies like Zillow, Pinterest, and Autodesk, who are deeply committed to equity and inclusion by ensuring that all of their employees have access to highly vetted, diverse, and brilliant professional coaches. When organizations offer Bravely, they scale the support provided by their People teams, managers, and transform their workplaces. The data-driven insights and passionate team are driving change for employees and in workplaces around the world.

Bravely is looking for their first Product Marketing leader to tell Bravely success stories, highlighting the impact of coaching on organizations and inspiring the HR / People leader community. The Product Marketing Manager will create case studies, expand our client testimonial library, and develop new ways to share the way Bravely empowers HR leaders to support their employees in all the moments that matter in the employee experience.